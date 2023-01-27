The Derry Area School District and education association entered into a memorandum of understanding Thursday, establishing compensation for Club Ophelia advisers.
The middle school club for young girls is focused on education of relational aggression and female bullying. The name of the club comes from a character in William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
The club will be co-advised by Derrick Molnar and Amanda Robinson, who will each be paid $340.34 for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement does not set a precedent for future compensation, which would need to be established should the program return next school year.
The club’s previous adviser, middle school counselor Lisa Tatone, resigned her position back in November.
The board of directors approved a handful of new employees and staff resignations at its special meeting. The hirings include approval of three additional bus drivers and one caravan aide along with Desirae McCleary as a personal care assistant.
The board unanimously accepted the resignation of Nadine Purcell-Barchfeld, who worked as a licensed practical nurse, effective Jan. 24. Musical Costumer Holly Newhouse’s resignation, effective Jan. 15, was also unanimously approved by the board.
Before the meeting, the board of directors held an executive session to discuss personnel, legal and student issues. After the meeting, the Bulletin asked the school board’s chairman, Dave Krinock, and solicitor Ned Nakles, to provide a more specific reason as required under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.
Both Krinock and Nakles refused to provide any additional details, claiming the board did not have to do so because it was a closed meeting.
But in 1993 in the case of Reading Eagle Co. v. Council of the City of Reading, the Commonwealth Court found agencies subject to the Sunshine Act must provide enough information for the public to determine what is being discussed.
“The reasons stated by the public agency must be specific, indicating a real, discrete matter that is best addressed in private,” the court wrote.
In other business, the board of directors unanimously approved the following:
- A 12-week intermittent family medical leave for employee #123 beginning Jan. 9.
- An uncompensated leave from Feb. 3 to Aug. 1 for employee #614.
- The adjudication of student discipline incidents #253 and #254.
- Derrick Molnar to attend the SAP Winter Thematic Workshop Feb. 8 and the Chamber of Commerce Directions Training Jan. 19. The events will cost $40 for the February event and $50 for the event in January.
- Dale Hillis to attend the Winter Education Seminar at Advanced Turf Solutions Jan. 25. The event will cost $43.23.
- Jeff Kelly to attend the Chamber of Commerce Directions Conference Jan. 26 at no cost to the district.
- David Vinopal and Joe Mylant to attend the Cyber.org Cyber Security Professional Development Workshop held at the University of Pittsburgh Feb. 2-3. The approximate cost is $505.50 and it will be paid with district funds.
The DASD Board of Directors will next meet 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the high school audion.
