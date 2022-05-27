The Derry Area School District school board unanimously approved more than $240,000 in expenses for upcoming capital projects during a special meeting held Thursday night.
The district will put $120,000 toward the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center renovation. Those funds are part of a $1.2 million project commitment that began last year and will be spread over 12 years.
A new pool circulation pump and sand filter at the high school will cost the district $19,000. The high school will also receive $40,120 for repair and upkeep costs related to painting, concrete work and tree trimming.
At the middle school, $30,000 is budgeted for painting and tree trimming along with $1,000 for refinishing the auditorium stage.
The district also budgeted $24,000 for repairs and upgrades to the softball and baseball fields.
Board Secretary Scott Chappell explained the board wanted to approve the capital fund budget now so it can start the bidding process and get a lot of the work done over the summer. With its approval, the district has a balance of $379,535 in non-committed funds.
Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak addressed the board during the superintendent’s report with a focus on security measures the school district has taken in the past and communication with parents in the future.
Ferencak said parents will be receiving a letter Friday detailing preparedness and response efforts of the district.
“Based on the events earlier this week and in the years prior, we realize it is of the utmost importance in our staff and our students being safe and secure,” Ferencak said.
Along with having a safety and security coordinator, the district also participates in training exercises at both the high school and middle school, with Grandview Elementary conducting a variation of that training as well.
Ferencak said the district tries to be as proactive as it can when situations like this occur. He added that Derry Area School District is one of seven school-based behavioral health facilities in Westmoreland County that has licensed therapists on staff.
“We’re going to continue to reach out to our families about that social and emotional impact, and that community based involvement because we also realize there’s a big time correlation between safety and security,” Ferencak said.
Shannon Shrum, primary counselor, and Brian Sabo, high school art teacher, presented the board with the Role Models program proposal.
The program will take high school students to Grandview Elementary to socialize with students there who may benefit from the interaction, Shrum said. Those students will be identified by staff as those who may be less socially involved than their peers and have the approval of the student’s parent or guardian to participate in the program.
“We’re talking about the students who have spent an entire day not talking to anybody. And what that does to their social-emotional health,” Sabo said.
Sabo received the names of 49 students who are already proven leaders in the high school and trimmed that list to 29 students they will be reaching out to to see if they would like to volunteer.
The students would travel from the high school to Grandview once or twice a month during the lunch period.
Sabo also presented a resident artist program the high school plans to have during the upcoming fall. The program will bring Amy Roadman, a certified Pre-K through 12th grade certified art teacher to the high school for 10 days. Roadman will work with Sabo and the students with a focus on portraits.
The residency is being provided through grant money from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and help from Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier.
Bob Dempsey, vice president of DARCee, addressed the board during the visitor’s comment portion of the night. He said the organization had raised $10,000 to replace equipment at the park.
Along with their money, Dempsey said the Derry Borough agreed to match their funding. The money will replace swings and other playground equipment, taking roughly six months to complete.
In other business, the school board also unanimously approved:
- The resignation of Kristin Peterson, custodian, effective May 16;
- The resignation of Loretta Sanner, cafeteria worker, for the purpose of retirement, effective June 1;
- The resignation of Rebekah Anderson, Grandview teacher, for the purpose of other employment, effective June 30;
- A 12-week intermittent family medical leave for two employees, retroactive to May 16, 2022;
- The change in status of Dale Hillis from an outdoor custodian to a lead outdoor custodian, effective July 1;
- The 2022 Kinder Prep program, funded through the board and approved Summer and Special Program budget, paid at the current collective bargaining agreement rate: for June 7 — 10 and July 25 — 28, coordinators Amanda Barclay and Stacey Krull; teachers Brooke Waugaman and Michell Nuttall; aide Michelle Palmer;
- The following teachers for the 2022 Jump Start Program, paid with Title I funds at the current collective bargaining agreement rate for July 11 – 14 and July 18 – 21, teachers Nadine Myers, Rachel Bodayla, Bethany Means, Brie Prodanovich and Michell Nuttall;
- Kristin Spehar-Harteis will serve as the Summer Jump Start coordinator, at a stipend of $900 per year paid from Title I funds;
- Amy Casey will serve as the care reader, at a stipend of $600 per year paid from Title I funds;
- Motion to approve the following for 2022 Summer School Program, funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. The first session will run from June 13 through July 12 and the second session will run July 13 through Aug. 9;
- The following summer interns through the Private Industry Council Experience Works Program at no cost to the district: Aaron Shadler, maintenance; Allie Chamberlain, maintenance; Joseph Van Horn, maintenance; Seth Swisher, maintenance;
- The hiring of Scott Shafer as high school soccer coach for the 2022-2023 school year.
The school board will meet June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school for its regular meeting.
