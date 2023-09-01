DASD appoints Karonia Morrison school director

The Derry Area School District Board of Directors appointed Karonia Morrison Thursday to fill a vacant director seat. District solicitor Ned Nakles swore in Morrison at the end of the meeting.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Derry Area School District Board of Directors appointed a new school director at its Thursday meeting to fill the seat vacated earlier this month.

Karonia Morrison will serve the remainder of former school Director Sean Kemmerer’s term that ends Dec. 3. Kemmerer was removed Aug. 3 by the board for failing to attend two consecutive regular meetings.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.