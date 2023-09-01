The Derry Area School District Board of Directors appointed a new school director at its Thursday meeting to fill the seat vacated earlier this month.
Karonia Morrison will serve the remainder of former school Director Sean Kemmerer’s term that ends Dec. 3. Kemmerer was removed Aug. 3 by the board for failing to attend two consecutive regular meetings.
Morrison was a candidate for school director during the primary election but failed to secure enough votes to move on to the general election. She received a total of 953 votes between Democrat and Republican voters.
The school board did not accept letters of interest from candidates in the upcoming general election.
Morrison sought the board appointment because she was “nervous” about where the world is heading, she said. She referenced a 1981 Frank Zappa interview where the musician discussed how modern students are not given the proper tools to critically judge the world around them.
“I meet people every day who have no master or even an understanding of the language that we speak,” Morrison said. “They can’t make change for a dollar.
“They don’t understand history, don’t care about it and worst of all, don’t see the problem with that.”
Morrison, a Mount Pleasant Area School District graduate, has lived in the Derry area for the past 30 years. She said she could be a voice for Derry residents who are like her and her husband who do not have children currently in the district.
After the meeting, Morrison told the Bulletin she felt she overprepared for Thursday’s vote and that it hadn’t occurred she might win.
“I’m just really hoping to respect the position in a manner that it deserves,” Morrison said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve my community, albeit for a very short time.”
While she will only hold the position for the last six meetings of the year, Morrison said she’s committed to making an impact and not trying to “springboard” a political career.
“I’d like to hit the ground running but I think it would be best to let (the board of directors) take the lead as they have the experience to know what’s most important to the district,” Morrison said.
Morrison was one of five candidates who submitted letters of interest. But before Thursday’s meeting that field dwindled to three.
Rachel Ruffing pulled out earlier this week via email, according to DASD business manager Scott Chappell. No reason was given at the meeting.
All interested applicants needed to submit statements of financial interest to the school board. But the district did not receive one from Ralph Neiman although there was the possibility it had been filed with Westmoreland County, district solicitor Ned Nakles said. For that reason, Neiman was not interviewed by the board.
The board asked the same four questions to the remaining candidates, Morrison, Steve Kozar and Stacy Smith. Candidates were also provided a few minutes to address the board.
The board of directors used the same format it uses for appointing a board president for efficiency and fairness, Nakles said.
Morrison received the most votes during the first round with four. Kozar received two and Smith received just one.
Only seven directors were present Thursday. Director Josh Campbell was absent.
The board moved voting to a second round with Morrison and Kozar, dropping Smith due to having the least amount of votes.
During the second round, neither candidate got the required five votes needed to be appointed, with the voting ending 4-3 in favor of Morrison.
While the board was discussing whether to hold another vote to see if a director would switch votes, Kozar announced he would remove himself for consideration.
The board held a third and final vote where Morrison received unanimous approval from the board.
Morrison was sworn in afterward by Nakles.
After the meeting, board President Dave Krinock told the Bulletin he was glad to have a full board again.
“It’s nice to have nine board members,” Krinock said. “We’ll finally get that other voice who’ll put their two cents in.”
