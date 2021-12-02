The Derry Area School District will have a new superintendent next school year.
At Wednesday’s regular meeting, the district’s school board approved the resignation of Superintendent Eric Curry, for the purpose of retirement, effective June 30, 2022.
Curry’s resignation comes after the board in March approved to extend his contract an additional year through 2024, while also employing Greg Ferencak as the district’s assistant superintendent for a five-year term. Curry previously said he planned to retire in June 2024.
A West Virginia native, Curry was initially hired by the district in 2015 as assistant superintendent. He later was named superintendent following the retirement of Cheryl Walters.
Before coming to Derry Area, Curry had served as director of special education for the Somerset Area School District, and had been a principal or assistant principal in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools. Curry also worked several years in the corporate sector before moving to education in the early 1990s.
“In the state of Pennsylvania, there are only 501 school district superintendents and I’m proud to be one of them, especially for the Derry Area School District,” Curry read in a statement to the board.
“... In my first few years in education, I watched burnout in all the ranks of the field, from teachers to superintendents. I watched many hanging on, less dedicated and driven, waiting on PSERS (retirement) eligibility,” added Curry, who became emotional during parts of his statement.
“I made a conscious decision then that I would never be one of those. When I felt I could no longer serve with extreme passion and excitement, I would retire. I reached the point where I know this needs to be my last year. And tonight, I uphold that promise I made to myself and the profession.”
Curry, who has helped lead the district through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, acknowledged that education has changed since March 2020. His statement also praised his family, including his wife, children and others, along with some educational mentors throughout his career.
“Thank you to the Derry Area school board and the Derry Area community for trusting me with the highest honor of leading your school district,” he said.
Added school board president David Krinock: “You’ll always have us here at Derry.”
The board also reorganized for 2022 on Wednesday, with Krinock re-elected as board president and Nathan Doherty re-elected as vice president. Krinock earned the board position via a 5-3 vote over Kevin Liberoni, while Doherty topped Sean Kemmerer in a 6-2 tally.
Wednesday’s vote begins Krinock’s sixth straight year as board president and 17th year as a school director, while Doherty is entering his 17th year as a board member. Doherty’s time on the board includes four consecutive years as president, his terms coinciding with the Grandview Elementary School renovation project.
The board on Wednesday also welcomed three recently elected school directors — Joshua Campbell, Nancy Findish and Steve Frye — to their first meeting.
School directors also appointed committee members for 2022, including: Campbell, Kevin Liberoni and Dean Reed on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC); Bill Feldbusch on the Adams Memorial Library and Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) boards; Doherty and Frye on the WIU Legislative Council; Doherty, Feldbusch and Findish on the Derry Area Foundation board; Krinock, Reed and Kemmerer on the buildings and grounds committee; Krinock, Doherty and Frye on the athletic committee; Campell and Findish on the policy board, and Kemmerer on the wellness committee.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Resignation of Grandview Elementary School teacher Barbara Hainan-Jones, for the purpose of other employment, effective Dec. 3;
- A 12-week family medical leave for employee No. 571, effective Nov. 1;
- Sarah Delenne and Heather Ottenberg as additions to the substitute employees list;
- To employ Elizabeth Ferris as a high school learning support teacher, at a salary determined by official transcripts and district service verification as per the Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) contract, effective upon release from her current employer;
- To employ Amanda Calabrace as a Class I high school attendance secretary, at a rate of $17.98 per hour as per the DAESPA agreement, effective upon release from his/her current employer;
- To employ Steven Siko as a school security officer at a rate of $22.50 per hour;
- To rescind the retirement of substitute custodian/school security officer Allen Berkey as previously approved at the board’s Aug. 26 special meeting;
- Temporary transfer of Amanda McCullough from an aide to an extended day-to-day substitute teacher;
- Change the status of Roberta Yeckley from a Class I/II to a Class II guidance secretary at Grandview Elementary School;
- For Tom Tatone to attend the 21st CCLC Extra Learning Opportunities Conference, held virtually Feb. 15-17, 2022, at an approximate cost of $330 to be paid through 21st Century grant funding;
- For Lisa Tatone, Stephanie Freeman and Robert Neidbalson to attend the Westmoreland School Counselors Association quarterly meeting on Dec. 16 in Greensburg at no cost to the district;
- For Karen Semelsberger to attend the 2022 PIMS Data Summit — A New Beginning, held in Hershey March 21-23, 2022, at a total cost of $1,067.65 to be paid by the district;
- For Abigail Pazak to compete in diving as a representative of the River Valley School District for the 2021-22 school year, given all PIAA requirements are met;
- Resignation of Tom Perry as track and field assistant varsity coach, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ Neal McClarren as one-half assistant boys basketball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Wendy Angus, Jessica Patterson and Courtney Sanderson (swimming and diving) and Tom Perry (track and field) as volunteer coaches, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- School board meeting dates for 2022, including: Regular meetings — Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, June 30, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 (no July meeting); Agenda prep/special meetings — Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 31, April 28, May 19, May 26, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29 and Oct. 27;
- Creation of a computer science department in grades 7-12, as per state guidelines;
- Educational service agreement for the 2021-22 school year with the Greater Latrobe School District;
- Tuition and service agreement with New Story Schools and ARIN IU No. 28 for the 2021-22 school year;
- Contract with Hawley Consulting to complete the required GASB-75 valuation for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years at a cost of $4,500;
- Field trips and after-school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- Contract between the district (high school Interact Club) and the Harlem Wizards to host an entertainment basketball exhibition game on March 9 at the high school, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- Agriculture/horticulture occupational advisory committee meeting minutes from Nov. 3;
- Adjudication in student discipline incident No. 24, dated Nov. 9, which was previously approved after an appropriate due process before a committee of the board.
