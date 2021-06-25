DASB says farewell to longtime business manager

A highly respected Derry Area School District employee said goodbye at Thursday’s regular school board meeting.
Distirict Administrative Assistant for Business Affairs Joe Koluder, who has been at Derry Area for more than 20 years, is retiring at the end of the month.
Over the years, he has helped formulate the district’s annual budget, has assisted in finding savings through jointly purchasing supplies and materials through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and has served as a health care consortium to help county school districts reduce health plan costs.
At a previous meeting, Koluder noted in the past 25 years, Derry Area increased taxes a total of 34.4 mills, an average increase of 1.38 mills over that period. During that same stretch, the average increases among Westmoreland County schools was 40.16 mills.
“I don’t think you’ll find anyone as passionate and dedicated as you have been to this district over the years,” board president David Krinock said of Koluder. “Joe doesn’t just have to balance our books — he’s sort of like a weather man who has to predict what’s coming down the line with federal and state funding. The amount of money he has been able to save our district is just tremendous. We owe you a debt of gratitude.”
Koluder, who received a brief standing ovation from school directors, was pleasantly surprised to see his family attend Thursday’s meeting.
“I enjoyed my time at Derry and I’m proud of the job we’ve done since 1997,” he said.
Added school board member Kevin Liberoni, whose time with Koluder dates back to the mid-1990s: “You’re going to be sadly missed.”
In 2018, Koluder won the Gary E. Reeser Memorial award, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials’ highest honor, for helping keep the district on solid financial footing, for mentoring less experienced school business professionals across the region and for his community service work.
Before coming to Derry Area, Koluder served as business manager for the Mount Pleasant Area School District from 1985 to 1997. He also briefly worked in the private sector early in his career.
Scott Chappell, the district’s current fiscal manager/board secretary and open records officer, will become Derry Area’s business administrator beginning July 1. He previously worked as business manager and board secretary at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
