Derry Area School District property taxes are projected to increase again next school year.
At Thursday’s regular school board meeting, held remotely via an online video conference, Derry Area Administrative Assistant for Business Affairs Joe Koluder presented to school directors the district’s tentative 2020-21 budget, which calls for a 3-mill hike in property taxes.
The proposed increase would raise the tax rate to 92.8 mills, according to budget figures provided to the Bulletin. School directors last spring approved a final budget with a 2-mill increase in property taxes. Before that, the board moved forward with a 5-mill tax increase in 2018-19, a 2.8-mill increase in 2017-18 and a 2.5-mill bump in 2016-17.
Each mill is projected to generate $135,258 in 2020-21, compared to $135,318 for the current fiscal school year. A 3-mill increase would cost the average residential taxpayer within the district an additional $36.87 in new taxes.
The tax increase, district officials said, is required largely because of a lack of educational funding from the state. According to budget projections, Derry Area is expected to receive $20.54 million in funding from state sources for the 2020-21 school year, an increase of only $63,055, or 0.3%. Basic education and special education are the two main subsidies the district receives from the state.
“If you have 50 people and you have a pot of money and all of a sudden you need money to cover 60 people and there’s no more money, you still have to divvy it out,” school board president David Krinock said of the proposed tax hike. “... And every board member is a taxpayer, too.”
The tentative budget also shows a sizable increase — 57.5% — in federal funding. Derry Area is projected to receive $1.23 million at the federal level for the coming school year compared to just over $780,000 in 2019-20. Also projected is a slight bump from local sources at 0.7%.
Koluder projects a $105,507 decrease, or a drop of 0.5%, in salaries and benefits for the upcoming school year. The tentative budget also calls for additional spending in special education (an increase of $541,610) and transportation ($76,480), along with a small hike in plant operations ($1,665).
The district’s debt service is projected to be $63,500 less, totaling just over $2.75 million, compared to the current fiscal school year.
The district’s fund balance is projected to be at about $4.5 million for the upcoming school year, a total that represents a 9.7% increase over 2019-20. The fund balance includes items such as budgetary reserve, textbooks, cyber/charter school funding, equipment, repairs, capital improvements, supplies, fees, contracted services and professional services.
For 2020-21, Koluder said another $1.67 million must be used from the fund balance to ensure a balanced budget. That total includes $1.07 million in unassigned fund balance and additional $600,000 allotted for a jump in retirement costs, the latter of which is projected to rise from a rate of 34.2% to 34.5%.
To cut costs over the past decade, the district has eliminated staff through attrition without eliminating programs. According to district figures, Derry Area will have eliminated 31.5 teaching positions and three administrative positions between the 2010-11 and 2020-21 school years.
According to Thursday’s budget presentation, the district is planning for the retirement of five teachers and the elimination of four teaching positions in 2020-21. Additionally, the district is not expected to replace a retiring maintenance supervisor while it plans to replace one of two retiring custodians along with a retiring maintenance employee.
The district’s tentative budget shows $38.5 million in expenditures, up from $37.6 million in 2019-20. Listed expenditures include $22 million for salaries and benefits, $5.7 million for special education, $2.3 million for transportation, $1 million for plant operations and $2.7 million for debt service, along with the fund balance.
In November, the school board approved a resolution to operate within the Act 1 index during the 2020-21 budget cycle.
The cost-of-living index caps any property tax increase at 3.6%, or 3.23 mills, Koluder said previously.
The school board must pass a tentative budget by the end of May and a final spending plan by June 30.
Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to school closures, Lena Hannah, a representative from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, was slated to speak at the since-canceled April 2 school board meeting. She planned to discuss how school district budgets are formulated, including details about state funding and the decisions that often lead to property tax increases or staffing cuts.
Hannah also planned to discuss the effect cyber charter schools have on Pennsylvania public school funding.
Earlier this year, leaders of more than 100 school districts across the state — including Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and Mount Pleasant Area — called on the state legislature to enact Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed charter school law reforms.
The changes, state officials said, “would allow districts to reinvest an additional $280 million into their classrooms while ensuring charter schools are held accountable for the quality of education they provide.”
“That would have been wonderful — what a shame we didn’t get that in,” Krinock said of Hannah’s planned presentation.
“It would have explained the process and some of the budgeting, and what we have to (deal with) with state funding and non-funded mandates.”
