The Derry Area School Board approved several coaching hires during a brief work session Thursday.
The board approved David McNichol and Heather Hope as assistant varsity track coaches for the 2019-20 school year, while Johnna Regan was approved as a middle school assistant track coach for the current school year.
The board also approved these volunteer coaches for the 2019-20 school year: Dan Dunlap, Mike Chesla and Gary Gruska (middle school softball); Brock Smith and Matt Vasinko (boys volleyball); Joe Mylant and Tom Perry (track), and Rick Watson (baseball).
In other business, the board approved a hearing waiver memorandum regarding student discipline incident No. 231, dated Feb. 10, 2020.
The board is slated to hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
