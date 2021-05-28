Despite not having an ice hockey program of its own, Derry Area student-athletes will still be able to compete in the sport as district residents.
During a brief special meeting Thursday, the Derry Area School Board approved a cooperative agreement with the Gateway Hockey Club and Gateway School District. The agreement will allow Derry Area students to participate on Gateway’s hockey team as part of the 2021-22 PIHL winter season, at no cost to the district.
“We had a cooperative agreement with the Ligonier Valley Hockey Association years ago, before that program dissolved, and we haven’t had one since,” Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller told the Bulletin following Thursday’s meeting. “We still have students competing in hockey in other areas, but we don’t have an official agreement. This agreement allows us to recognize students at Derry Area that play hockey as Derry Area student-athletes, so they’ll be entitled to the same benefits such as awards.”
Miller said he isn’t sure of Gateway’s current status within the PIHL; the school currently does not have a varsity program, per the league website. Miller couldn’t specify how many Derry Area students play competitive hockey.
“It’s really a no-lose situation for us,” he said. “Our students have something to gain from this because it’s just another opportunity for them to compete in sports. It’s my understanding we already have some kids involved in the Gateway hockey program, so it will allow those kids to continue up through (their) hockey program for years to come.
“It’s something our school district doesn’t have the resources to offer on our own and this is an opportunity for kids who are Derry students who are already competing in Gateway’s hockey program to continue to do that.”
In other business Thursday, the school board approved the removal and replacement of a wall in middle school classroom D127, at an approximate cost of $12,527 using capital project funds.
Scott Chappell, the district’s fiscal manager and board secretary, said architects inspected the wall and recommended replacement work. The district received three quotes for the project, he added.
Also Thursday, the school board held an executive session for personnel and legal issues.
In other business Thursday, the school board approved:
- To employ Brooke Nixon as middle school boys’ soccer coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- The termination of a volunteer coach, tied to 2020-21 personnel matter No. 002, effective May 11;
- 2021-22 summer and special programs budget.
