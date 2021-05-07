The Derry Area School Board on Thursday adopted a tentative budget for the 2021-22 school year that includes no increase in property taxes but does eliminate five teaching positions.
Derry Area Administrative Assistant for Business Affairs Joe Koluder said no changes were made to the tentative budget which he presented to school directors during last week’s school board work session.
The tentative budget keeps the district’s tax rate at 91.8 mills. A mill is estimated to generate $136,361.
School directors last year approved a final budget with a 2-mill increase in property taxes. Before that, the board moved forward a 2-mill increase in 2019-20, a 5-mill tax increase in 2018-19 and a 2.8-mill bump in 2017-18.
With the retirement of five teachers following this school year, the district chose to not seek replacements to fill those roles, which include: Three learning support teachers (Joan Stossel, Dave McCleary and Debbie Gray), a music teacher (Karen Kerin), and a secondary math teacher (Tony Grkman.)
During Thursday’s school board meeting, several students, parents and teachers voiced their concerns regarding potential changes to the district’s music programs. Superintendent Eric Curry cited the district’s financial constraints and decline in enrollment as reasons for eliminating the five teaching positions.
“Every hire that the district would make this year in a teacher’s rank would cost the district $88,393 in salary and benefits,” Curry said. “Any new hire made this year would represent a 64.83% of a mill.”
For a 35-year career, Curry said that investment would cost Derry Area taxpayers roughly $3.09 million — not including annual increases in benefits or raises. That figure would likely exceed $5 million over 35 years per new teacher hire, Curry said.
Curry said the state Department of Education projected the district’s total enrollment for 2020-21 at 1,909 students — 1,814 in-person — but estimated that number will fall to 1,617 in the 2029-30 school year, around 300 fewer students.
“These projections, historically, have been very accurate,” Curry said. “The Department of Education utilizes census data, birth rates — a variety of different measures to compile these predictions.”
He said projections indicate no class within the district will have more than 130 students in 2031. Currently, 11 out of 13 grades have class sizes exceeding 130 — 10 of which have more than 140 students.
“In 2031, most classes in this district will be at 120 students or less,” he said. Department of Education projections show the district’s 2021-22 kindergarten class to have 128 students, but Curry said only 94 are currently enrolled. The district’s kindergarten class size has declined for the past three years.
Despite concerns from the public, school district officials said eliminating a music teaching position will not affect the program next year.
“There are no course or schedule changes in any shape, form or fashion at the middle school/high school,” Curry said. “Everything we have now, we will have next year.”
Curry said the only change to the district’s music education program is that students in grades 4-5 will self-select band, chorus — or both — or a technology course. Additionally, K-1 students will move from two days of general music to one.
“And that one day will be replaced with a technology course,” Curry said.
Added school board President David Krinock: “Now, in 4th and 5th grade, if you don’t want to be chorus, you don’t have to be. We’re giving that choice to that child. Nothing’s changing, actually, they are sort of getting more, maybe not in the form of music, but they’re getting more.”
However, several students, parents and teachers expressed concern that the loss of a teaching position will affect music education, as the program is already spread thin with just five teachers, soon to be four.
Derry Area student Elizabeth Kott acknowledged a decline in student enrollment, but she emphasized the importance of music education.
“While on the surface, the elimination of music teaching positions may appear to be a win for our district for financial reasons, it is truly a loss to all of us who are directly affected, the students and the teachers,” she said.
With the retirement of Kerin — whom Kott said has “been the glue holding our music department together” — Kott urged the school board to find funding for her replacement.
Another student, Aiden Yates, said the quality of the district’s music department has recently gone “downhill” due to the extra stress put on teachers. He added that the school’s music education programs have been there for him during difficult times in his life, a point also emphasized by Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) President Mike Moximchalk.
“Of our 1,800 students, not everyone is going home to positive family life. … Their high point is coming here (to elective classes),” Moximchalk said. “Some kids need an outlet other than an academic classroom or a study hall.”
Derry Area music teacher Theresa Smith also spoke during public comment.
“As it is now, Mr. (Matthew) Roble and I are maxed out,” she said.
Smith mentioned how she often teaches beyond the school day because, “I want the students to have the same experiences that I did when I was a kid.”
Heather Sabo and Lisa Fury, both parents of students in Derry Area’s music programs, spoke of the need to fill the soon-to-be vacant teaching role left by Kerin.
Sabo discussed her experiences in high school band, where she made memories, built friendships and fostered a sense of belonging. She also brought up music’s ability to reduce anxiety, fight depression and “allow us to express complicated emotions when we can’t find the words.”
“To many of us, Mrs. Kerin will always be irreplaceable, but I beg you to consider replacing her position in order to allow your music program to continue to flourish,” she said to school directors.
Added Fury: “I understand money is tight and every program is important, but the music department cannot withstand any more cuts without replacement.”
Regarding the elimination of three special education positions, Curry said those roles will be filled by the district’s existing certified special education teachers and staff.
While the loss of a math teacher will also result in the loss of the school’s math and English labs, Curry said the school is adding algebra and English sessions to prepare students for the Keystone Exams.
Curry said the district is exploring ways to utilize additional, short-term staff funded through ESSERS funds to assist students with learning needs.
“The administrators here are paid to do a difficult job, and they are paid a lot of money,” Krinock said. “And we trust their decisions. We thoroughly go through their decisions with them. But they are paid to make good decisions for our district, and we listen to them with their input.”
Directors Sean Kemmerer and Nathan Doherty both emphasized that holding the line of taxes was the school board’s top priority with next year’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.