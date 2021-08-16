Each school day, Derry Area High School chemistry teacher Brian Clawson tries his best to simplify what can be a complex subject for students.
“Some people will tell you chemistry is a love-hate relationship, but I don’t know if I’ve had too many kids who said they didn’t like it by the time we were done throughout the year,” said Clawson, who teaches basic chemistry, AP chemistry and college in high school chemistry. “I tend to break things down real-worldish, and just try to make those concepts as teachable as I possibly can.”
As it turns out, his impact goes far beyond a student’s final chemistry grade, as Clawson was one of 18 educators recently honored through the Pittsburgh Pirates’ “All Star Teachers” Program. In all, just six high school teachers in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia earned the honor, which recognizes outstanding educators by way of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pirates Charities, PNC and The Grable Foundation joining forces with the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, Intermediate Unit One and Kidsburgh.
Derry Area High School principal Casey Long said school officials heard from the Pirates that Clawson received the most nominations of any of the 18 candidates selected, adding that Clawson received nominations from district teachers, parents and at least one student.
“Something that really sets Brian apart is that he asks me every day, ‘Is there anything I can do for you today?’ and he truly means it,” Long said of Clawson, who he noted is Derry Area’s first Pirates All-Star teacher honoree. “We have such a great building of teachers who help kids academically, emotionally and socially, and Brian is one of our leaders.”
Each of the 18 regional winners — spanning grades K-12 — received a $1,000 classroom grant, a personalized Pirates jersey and game tickets. Winning teachers were also recognized on the video board during a Pirates game, in First Pitch magazine and on the team’s social media channels.
Clawson, who is set to enter his 16th year at Derry Area, was honored during a July 18 home game against the New York Mets at PNC Park. He said the teacher honorees were recognized behind home plate, and awardees even got applause from opposing fans.
“There were a lot of Mets fans there and they even applauded us. That felt pretty special too,” he said.
While being honored by a team Clawson has long rooted for was extra special, so was how he initially found out about the honor.
“(The Pirates) had me, the principal, create a scenario where I would need to talk to (Brian) about staffing, where he expected to have a difficult conversation,” Long said with a laugh, adding that the school district and Clawson’s family already knew about the honor. “Then I flipped my screen around and it was the Pittsburgh Pirates front office (on a Zoom call). It was a truly memorable experience that I know I’ll never forget.”
Although the Zoom call from the team was surprising, so was the adoration Derry Area students and parents had for Clawson — at least to him.
“It was the first time I had been truly speechless,” he said. “I was totally blown away to know that people thought that way about me, because I think of myself as an average teacher and I just try to go about my day and make connections with the kids. But to know they felt that strongly about me, that was an amazing honor.”
But then again, Clawson, who is from Apollo, knew the Derry Area community was a special place from the start.
“I remember the first interview (at Derry Area),” he said. “I’m pretty sure by the time I left that interview, I thought, ‘This is home.’ Derry has some of the greatest students, some of the greatest parents and absolutely the most wonderful faculty and administration. I probably couldn’t be tempted to go anywhere else in the world.”
And according to Long, the feeling has been mutual for the past decade-plus.
“We have a lot of great teachers, but Brian really stands out as one of the leaders within our building,” Long said.
“He’s a boots-on-the-ground kind of guy and is very hands-on with our students. He’s here for the students 100% and to help get them to their dreams and their goals.
“He not only supports a good culture, but he drives it by the way he treats people. A lot of us strive to be like him and I’m blessed to have him as a member on my team.”
