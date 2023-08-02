Derry Community Park will once again be filled with a wide range of cars and motorcycles as folks from all over arrive for the Derry Area Revitalization Corporation’s (DARCee) eighth annual car show.
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 6, but gates will open at 10 a.m.
The event is expected to be one of the biggest, said DARCee Vice President Bob Dempsey. The nonprofit organization has had more preregistrations this year than any year prior.
“That’s the excitement we generate,” Dempsey said. “If the math checks out, we should have around 250 cars.”
Even if it’s a hot summer day, contestants and spectators alike will have the grass and shade of the trees to keep cool.
Preregistrations have already closed, but those who want to enter their car – or motorcycle, truck or hot rod – will be able to pay $10 the day of the event. The first 100 entrants will also receive a dash plaque. All spectators get in free.
Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place for each class. Drivers will vote for best of show, and there will also be three Kids Choice awards.
For the first time, the DARCee board members will be selecting one vehicle for the DARCee Choice Award.
Music will be provided by Bling and King Entertainment, which donated its time to the event, Dempsey said.
Visitors will also be able to cool down with either an Italian ice or ice cream.
Dempsey said DARCee is lucky to have folks who continue to show up year after year to support the organization and the Derry community.
“Everything (we raise) goes back to the community, not a private company,” Dempsey said.
DARCee has used past funds to help Derry organizations match grant funding and provide recreational services.
Last year, the car show was a celebration of new playground equipment that was purchased with funds raised through the car show. Earlier this year, DARCee donated $5,000 to Derry Borough so it could replace damaged pumps and open the community pool.
The nonprofit doesn’t have any big plans yet for its next round of fundraising but Dempsey said the group would like to purchase some small upgrades for the playground.
Along with the money raised from the entrance fees for drivers, DARCee will have a 50/50 and 35-basket raffle. Tickets will also be sold for a custom barista table donated by George Bush Kitchen Center in Derry.
DARCee will also have forms available for anyone wanting to purchase a custom brick for the Derry Community Pool.
“It’s going to be a great day, the weather will be good and the rain is supposed to hold off until later in the day,” Dempsey said.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
