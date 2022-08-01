Returning visitors to this weekend’s seventh annual DARCee Car Show will see another change to the Derry Community Park thanks to their previous donations – a new playground.
More than just new swings, the playground now has slides, monkey bars and a seesaw. The equipment was purchased with funds the car show and DARCee have raised over the years, plus a $10,000 donation from Derry Borough Council.
Bob Dempsey, vice president of DARCee, said 45 years ago the park, which sits a block off of state Route 217 in Derry Borough, was in disrepair and barely used.
“I never brought my son up here when he was younger,” Bob said.
In 2013, DARCee wanted to bring more attention to the underused park and start repairing damaged equipment. A former football stadium, the large, flat field provided the perfect space for a car show. The committee asked Bob’s son, J.R., to run it.
Growing up in Derry, J.R. could see the park from his home. Before DARCee and volunteers from the community began fixing up the space, maybe 15 people in a week could be spotted walking around the track or playing on the old swing sets.
Over the last several years, the park has become a meet-up spot for residents. It’s a place where families are bringing their children and pets for a bit of fresh air.
The old concrete bleachers were ripped out, leaving a large green space which is now the community dog park. The rotting pavilions have also been replaced and are being rented out again for parties.
A week before the car show, Bob, J.R. and Mick, J.R.’s grandfather, were at the park discussing the upcoming show and the progress that’s been made. More than a dozen people were there, enjoying the fruits of DARCee’s efforts.
“You see all these people here, it wasn’t like this 10, 15 years ago,” J.R. said. “Now, the park is used constantly.”
Improving the park and support for the car show hasn’t been the responsibility of a select few, Bob said. The whole community throws its support behind Derry Community Park.
“The community, the businesses, they provide a ridiculous amount of support,” J.R. said.
This year, residents have reached out to DARCee with items to auction off. Just days ago, one resident donated two kid bikes. Local businesses have donated grills, coolers and baskets of goods. The Pittsburgh Steelers donated an autographed football and local businesses have sponsored parts of the show from trophies to the DJ.
New for this year is a custom cherry table from George Bush Kitchens. All proceeds from ticket sales for the table will go directly to more playground equipment.
The local kids have had some requests, Bob said. On the list are sand diggers and a balance beam.
“The kids really want the balance beam,” Bob said.
The new playground equipment came in the first week of July. By July 15, the community – Derry borough and township members, DARCee, volunteers and street crews – had the equipment installed.
“Not even 15 minutes from when I posted the pictures on Facebook, there were kids and families down here playing,” Bob said.
While the annual car show will have 18 classes, a best of show and three kids choice awards, the DARCee Car Show is more about the atmosphere than who has the coolest ride.
“It’s more of a picnic than a competition,” Mick said.
Being at a park with a grass field instead of a blacktop parking lot, food vendors, music and friends, the show is more of a community block party than a meeting of the car gurus.
“The show is for everyone, everyone and anything is welcome,” Bob said. “I used to say if it has wheels, bring it but this year a gentleman asked if he could bring his boat.
“We get a strange variety.”
Assuming the boat comes on a trailer, it will still meet Bob’s recommendation of having wheels but it shows that anything can be seen at the DARCee Car Show. Motorcycles, hot rods, pro mod pulling tractors, a lawnmower turned roadster – they all have been at the show.
Not only do a lot of vehicles arrive for the show, they show up early.
“We open the gates at 10 a.m. and we get here at 8 a.m. to set up but there will be cars lined up when we get here,” J.R. said.
The early birds – many of whom the Dempseys have never before met – will park their cars and lend a hand with setting up.
And the cars do show up early. As the three men spoke about the upcoming car show, a blue Ford pickup with custom airbrushed graphics rolled onto the field.
The Brush Valley man said his brother told him the show was today. Despite the hour round trip mishap, the man said he would return next weekend.
“It’s an amazing group,” J.R. said.
J.R. said the interesting vehicles which come in from all over the area and beyond is enough to keep any enthusiast coming back year after year. But, J.R. thinks people return for another reason.
“Every year they see progression with the park,” he said. “They get to see what impact they are having on this place and they get a sense of accomplishment from that.”
It’s that sense of accomplishment that keeps J.R. working hard to put on a great show. Growing up, he never got to enjoy the park. Two days after DARCee’s first car show, J.R. found out he was going to be a father.
“Growing up, I was the young kid at car shows,” J.R. said. “Now, I’m the young guy running these shows … and giving her a place to play.
“It’s really special for me.”
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the show runs from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $10.
