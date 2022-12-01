If you’re looking to serve up a tasty dish with a side of history this holiday season, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Fort Ligonier Chapter has you covered.
After six months of planning, gathering and designing, the organization recently released its first-ever cookbook titled “DAR Recipes: Cooking Up History in the Ligonier Valley.” The cookbook contains 134 recipes, some of which are handwritten and a few that have been passed down from the 18th century.
“My husband was browsing eBay for gift ideas and came across a 1940s DAR cookbook that was filled with handwritten recipes and cute drawings,” recalled Jen Gavin, recording secretary of the chapter. “I got the idea to make a unique cookbook as a fundraiser for the Daughters of the American Revolution’s America250 project. I wanted to not only include delicious recipes, but add some history and nostalgia into it as well.”
Most of the recipes come from the local DAR members and combine a variety of new and old delicacies.
“I wanted a great mix of recipes: Some old, tried-and-true recipes that have been passed down through the generations and also our current favorites that we are now passing down to our children and families,” Gavin said.
It is the handwritten recipes, however, that are the highlight of the cookbook. The cherished submissions were scanned and emailed to Gavin, who then edited the images to fit into the cookbook.
“The handwritten recipes were really the top goal in making this project unique,” she noted. “Something as simple as a handwritten recipe can transport people to another place and time.”
“I like to think about the hand that wrote each recipe and the love they put into making that recipe for family and friends,” Gavin reminisced. “Those recipes make me think happy times with my own family throughout my life and I really hope as people browse through our cookbook, they will have those same thoughts.
“Many of the handwritten recipes in our book are from family and friends who have passed away, so having these included in our book has helped keep a little piece of them here with us.”
All proceeds from the cookbooks will go toward DAR’s America250 project, to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
“An organization called America250 has now spread to all 50 states,” Gavin said. “The Daughters of the American Revolution were the first heritage society to officially partner with America250. At the Fort Ligonier Chapter, we knew this was the perfect opportunity to get Fort Preservation the recognition it deserves for generations to come.”
“Not very many people know that the Ligonier Valley had a Revolutionary War fort,”’ she continued. “We want that to change. Fort Preservation was an essential support fort for supply and troop lines. Construction began on Fort Preservation in October of 1777 by resident militia men to provide local citizens shelter. The fort also served to assist other militia and the Continental Army in moving supplies and keeping communications open between forts Bedford and Pitt.
“As our chapter’s America250 project, we are fundraising to have a permanent granite marker with a bronze informational plaque installed near the location where Fort Preservation stood.”
Gavin said the marker will be located in the Loyalhanna Watershed creek access area along Route 30, next to the Ruthie’s Diner parking lot.
“Anyone who purchases one of our cookbooks is now a part of the continuing history of Fort Preservation,” Gavin said.
“DAR Recipes: Cooking Up History in the Ligonier Valley” is available for purchase for $15 at Betsy’s of Ligonier. Cookbooks can also be ordered via mail for an additional $5 shipping and handling fee. Checks or money orders made payable to Fort Ligonier Chapter NSDAR may be sent to the chapter’s treasurer, Georgetta McClure, P.O. Box 144, Robinson, PA 15949.
