The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) recently concluded its “back to school” shoe drive and plans to distribute them today at Chef Dato’s Table located at 645 state Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township), beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The group is also holding its volunteer meeting for anyone interested in learning more about community service opportunities.

