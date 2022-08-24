The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) recently concluded its “back to school” shoe drive and plans to distribute them today at Chef Dato’s Table located at 645 state Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township), beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The group is also holding its volunteer meeting for anyone interested in learning more about community service opportunities.
“We got the idea from Wendy (Brammell). Lots of groups do backpacks with school supplies and other things for the kids, but we didn’t see anyone offering anything with shoes,” said DAPC President and founder Sean M. Kemmerer. “If you know me, you know I welcome the chance to do something different in Derry.”
Brammell, event organizer and DAPC secretary, coordinated several “shoe drop” locations throughout the area. Sage Beauty Wellness, #1 Radon Tester School, Speedy Furniture, the New Alexandria VFD and Fireman’s Club, and the Bradenville VFD all participated as drop locations.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Brammell said. “The response from the community was wonderful and we were so happy that so many businesses were willing to help.”
The group estimates over 250 pairs of shoes were donated – a mix of new and gently used.
The DAPC is currently fundraising through online raffles and is planning its first bingo event at the Ignite Headquarters Sept. 18 in Youngwood.
