The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is once again coordinating efforts to distribute yard signs to all graduating Derry Area High School seniors.
DAPC president and founder Sean M. Kemmerer began working with local businesses in 2020 to solicit donations to cover the costs of the signs. In the past, Roundhouse Pizza, Ameriserv, and Subway have helped fund the project along with personal contributions from Kemmerer. Members of the community last year were invited to sponsor a graduate for $20 per student.
“We wanted to make sure that every senior felt recognized and appreciated,” Kemmerer said. “It’s been a challenging high school experience for these kids and the community has shown such a desire to support them that we felt it was important to continue the signs this year.”
Students can also sign up for personalized signs at the high school that will include their name and picture. Those signs can be purchased directly from the school for $18 per student.
The DAPC signs will be distributed to every graduating senior with an expected cost of around $1,200. The group hopes to raise $2,000 from donations to offset the costs of ensuring that every graduate gets a sign. Additional funds will be used to “adopt” any senior who may want a personalized sign but lacks the financial means to purchase one. Any leftover funds raised by the DAPC will be donated to the Derry Area High School Senior Class to help offset the cost of other purchased signs. The deadline for personalized signs is May 13.
The DAPC is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and donations may be tax deductible. If you are a business or individual interested in contributing, checks can be mailed to:
DAPC
P.O. Box 84
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Donations are accepted online at http://derryarea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.