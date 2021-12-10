The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) recently installed its second blessing box across from the Derry Area Middle School outside of the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center. The box will be stocked with non-perishable food items as well as basic household necessities and school supplies.
The nonprofit installed its first box outside of Derry Station, a housing complex that caters to senior citizens.
“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive” DAPC President/Founder Sean M. Kemmerer said. “We are hearing from folks with young children who are excited to restock the boxes and help their neighbors. It’s a great positive message for our district, especially around the holidays.”
Kemmerer sought permission from his colleagues on the Derry Area school board to install on school property. The board expressed an interest in working with the DAPC to identify other areas within the Derry Area School District where additional boxes might be helpful.
“Our faculty and staff know our kids and our community, and if there is a chance for us to help underserved areas, we are thankful for their guidance and the opportunity to help.” Kemmerer said.
The group has one more blessing box ready for installation and plans to build more when suitable locations can be approved. Members of the Derry community donated their time to build the boxes and install them, including Derry Area High School senior Stephen Palko.
“My dad’s back was sore, so I was happy to help,” he said. “It looks pretty sick, too.”
The DAPC is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that is currently asking for donations to cover their costs for charitable efforts such as its recent Thanksgiving dinners, a partnership with Operation Santa Claus and the Derry Salvation Army to distribute food and toys to families, and their upcoming Community Christmas Dinner. Several local businesses, including Dollar General, will have donation boxes for the DAPC food drive. The group recently met to discuss plans to fundraise to help local business Taps N’at reopen for the first time in almost two years.
Donations can be made at http://derryarea.org or directly by going to http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks for donations can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Donations may be tax deductible.
