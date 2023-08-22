DAPC holding back 'pack' to school supply drive

The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is currently collecting donations and items to fill backpacks for children in need of school supplies in the Derry area.
The group is using proceeds from its local bingo events to cover the costs of the supplies and has received several donations from the community.
DAPC President Sean M. Kemmerer cites his time as a Derry Area School District board director for serving as inspiration for the drive.
“There are lots of good people in Derry who could use a hand for various reasons,” he said. “We want to make sure our kids have everything that they need to succeed when they return to school.”
The drive is being organized by DAPC Treasurer Valerie Palko, whose son is a recent Derry Area High School graduate.
“It’s why we do this,” she said. “We have an opportunity to help our students and their families and that matters in our community.”
The group stuffed over 75 backpacks at its weekly Wednesday Night Bingo at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club. The club also served as a drop-off point for people to donate supplies.
The DAPC also hosts weekly bingo events every Tuesday at the American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe and is accepting donations for its upcoming “Soldiers Breakfast” that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry.
Families interested in signing up for a free backpack full of school supplies can email valeriepalko21@gmail.com to register. The group extended signups due to the overwhelming demand. Backpacks will be distributed Wednesday, Aug. 23, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.