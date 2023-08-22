DAPC holding back 'pack' to school supply drive

Seated are Jenny Meighan, Ashley Kemmerer and Valerie Palko. Standing are Anita Diaz, Candace Kulha, Sean M. Kemmerer and Shane Matkoskey.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is currently collecting donations and items to fill backpacks for children in need of school supplies in the Derry area.

The group is using proceeds from its local bingo events to cover the costs of the supplies and has received several donations from the community.

