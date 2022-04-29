The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) recently presented a $3,000 check to help the reopening efforts of Taps N’at bar located at 152 N. Bank St. in Derry.
The establishment has been closed for nearly two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with restrictions being lifted, management is hoping to have the doors reopened sometime this spring.
“It is not an exaggeration or hyperbole to say that the DAPC would not exist if it wasn’t for Taps N’at,” DAPC President and founder Sean M. Kemmerer said. “We are excited to be able to give back to a local business that has helped us give so much to our community and look forward to supporting Taps N’at when they are able to reopen.”
The charity has been very active in their fundraising efforts, making donations recently not only to Taps N’at, but also to the Special Olympics and New Alexandria Fireman’s Club.
The group is currently accepting donations and looking for vendors for its “Good Vibes Wrestling” event to be held June 5 at the Blairsville Community Center. Tickets and information can be found at http://derryarea.org. The charity hopes to raise money to continue some of the community service projects they have worked on such as blessing boxes, senior yard signs, Easter baskets, meals for families in need, and also plans to give a portion of proceeds from the event to the Westmoreland County Special Olympics and promote positive mental health for area children.
If you are interested in donating to the DAPC, you can online at http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Donations may be tax deductible.
