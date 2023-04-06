DERRY – Members of the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) on Sunday distributed nearly 100 Easter baskets to families in need at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club. The group has been raising money through their “mobile bingo” events as well as online raffles.
The charity begins its first weekly bingo Tuesday, April 11, at the Cooperstown Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with bingo beginning at 6 p.m.
“The support of the community is a vital component to our continued success,” said Sean M. Kemmerer, DAPC president and founder. “Without folks coming out to bingo or participating in our raffles, we wouldn’t have the resources to help the way that we do.”
Kemmerer credits the volunteers who created the baskets for the success.
“We were able to raise some money, and we have a great creative group that was able to put together some beautiful baskets,” he said. “Karen Rosa has been making door prizes for our bingo events, and she and Jody Smith did an amazing job making these baskets look so good.”
The DAPC recently began focusing on partnering with other groups for fundraising opportunities where they could host bingo and donate proceeds to various teams, organizations, or groups.
“Everyone sells candy, or popcorn, or subs, or knives for fundraising, and we want to be an alternative for parents who want to try something different to raise money,” Kemmerer said. “We want to be like Sarris Candy, but for a traveling bingo.”
He said he hopes to hire staff to handle the expanding bingo schedule and wants to reach younger volunteers who may need community service hours or experience working with a nonprofit organization.
The DAPC also recently donated $750 to the Two lick Creek Anglers to help restock the water in Homer City for trout season.
