DERRY – Members of the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) on Sunday distributed nearly 100 Easter baskets to families in need at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club. The group has been raising money through their “mobile bingo” events as well as online raffles.

The charity begins its first weekly bingo Tuesday, April 11, at the Cooperstown Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with bingo beginning at 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.