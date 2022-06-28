The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) has appointed a new executive board in its efforts to reorganize and continue serving the Derry area and surrounding communities.
The founder of the charity, Sean M. Kemmerer, remains as president of the DAPC. Kemmerer has a BA in communications and psychology from Duquesne University and a master’s in management from Argosy University. He was elected to the Derry Area School District Board of Education in 2019 and continues to serve, focusing on revamping the school lunch program and advocating for increased funding for mental health resources and staffing.
Joining the DAPC as executive vice president of community outreach is Jennifer Meighan. Jenny is a Slippery Rock University graduate with a master’s from California University of Pennsylvania in special education with a focus on autism and applied behavior analysis. She has worked as a special education teacher for nine years, a Special Olympics coach for 12 years, and has served on the Westmoreland County Special Olympics board for seven years. Jenny brings her passion for volunteering and her desire to develop more adaptive and inclusionary activities to the organization.
The DAPC added Wendy Lender as secretary of the group. Wendy graduated from Cambria-Rowe Business College and is a mother of four, living in Bradenville along with her husband and kids. Wendy brings a much-needed perspective to the group on ways the DAPC can advocate for working Derry families. Wendy has organized fundraisers for her neighbors in need, including a recent one to help take care of a dog that the community was concerned about. She was able to help raise money to provide an invisible fence, dog toys, and a customized leash and harness that the dog needed.
Returning to the DAPC is treasurer Valerie Palko. Valerie has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kaplan University and has worked as an accountant for over 20 years. She was a volunteer for the Derry Area Marching Band where she also served as the treasurer. Valerie is also a certified Zumba instructor, holding classes every week at A.V. Germano Hall as well as “Aqua Zumba” at the Derry Area High School. She also is the owner of “Val’s Custom Creations” where she designs handcrafted custom stainless-steel tumblers.
“As a small business owner in Derry, I know how important it is to partner with the community to ensure that we are all supporting each other,” Palko said.
The group recently applied to renew its small games of chance license which allows them to fundraise using instant win “rippie” tickets, 50/50 drawings, tip boards, and other raffles. In addition, the DAPC has filed paperwork to host bingo events to help raise money.
“We were looking for a way to generate consistent revenues without having to ask folks to donate directly,” Kemmerer said. “Bingo provides an activity that the community loves and a great opportunity for us to grow our nonprofit.”
If you are interested in donating to the DAPC, you can go online at http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670 – Donations may be tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.