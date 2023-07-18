The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) has announced the introduction of two new weekly bingos.
The DAPC has partnered with the Latrobe American Legion Post 515 to hold bingo every Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 5 p.m., and bingo starting at 6 p.m.
The bingo is open to the public and the Legion is featuring its pizza which is also available for carryout.
On Wednesdays, the DAPC is holding bingo at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club.
Both bingos begin at 6 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m.
The DAPC is also helping with an upcoming Bash fundraiser Sept. 24 for the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department.
“We always look for ways to work with other groups in the community,” said DAPC President Sean M. Kemmerer. “The opportunity to support our veterans and first responders is one of the reasons our organization exists at all.”
The DAPC recently helped to raise $4,182 for Action for Animals Humane Society in Derry Township and $2,243 for the Indiana Women’s Flag Football League. In addition to the weekly bingos, the DAPC is also booking several fundraising events with other groups for the fall. There are plans for the DAPC to add several new “Blessing Boxes” in the area.
