Derry Area Philanthropy Committee donates to Indiana Women’s Flag Football team

The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee recently made a donation of $2,243.34 to the Indiana Women’s Flag Football League.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) has announced the introduction of two new weekly bingos.

The DAPC has partnered with the Latrobe American Legion Post 515 to hold bingo every Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 5 p.m., and bingo starting at 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.