The Ligonier Township Supervisors have selected Daniel Resenic to fill a vacant seat on their board through the end of 2021.
A township resident since 1978, Resenic is a former Ligonier Valley School Board member and currently serves on the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority Board.
He will replace former supervisor Daniel Weimer, who resigned last month less than a year into his six-year term, citing a conflict of interest with his employer, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The township received eight letters of interest for the open spot. Candidates included planning commission members Sheila Grimm and Michael McCalpin, Gary Pulcini, Daniel Carns Jr., Lewis Thomas and Aaron Siko.
Weimer also applied for his old seat.
According to Ligonier Township solicitor Michael Korns, Weimer now has a new position within PennDOT that he believed would not cause a conflict of interest. However, PennDOT was not able to confirm that would be the case at this time.
Supervisor Scott Matson nominated Grimm for the position; the other three supervisors voted to appoint Resenic, following supervisor Stephanie Verna’s nomination.
Resenic will serve through the end of 2021. His seat will be on the ballot for the 2021 general election; the winner will fulfill the remainder of the six-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Along with the four-year seat, there will be a six-year seat available in next year’s election, as supervisor Paul Knupp’s term is expiring at the end of 2021.
The supervisors encouraged the other contenders — and anyone interested in local government — to consider joining other township boards and committees or running for the open supervisor seats next year.
“We’re going to have two positions coming up soon, so there is an opportunity for everyone to participate again. So, I do want to thank everybody for taking the time to submit those applications and encourage people to still attend meetings and remain active and involved,” Verna said.
