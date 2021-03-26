The Derry Area Middle School/High School complex will be closed from Friday, March 26, through Sunday, March 28, after a rash of recent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the facility.
According to a letter from Superintendent Eric Curry posted on the district website, he noted as of Thursday the district had reported “six positive cases of COVID-19 at the middle school/high school for people who were in school and infectious over the last five days. The administration consulted with the PA Department of Health and the epidemiologist has recommended as a precautionary measure that the district close the middle school and high school complex.”
The letter added that the “temporary closure will allow for contact tracing, as well as additional deep cleaning of the school building.
Also, all sports and activities at the middle school and high school, both home and away, are canceled during the time of the closure.
“Please realize this temporary closure is the safest measure that will ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” the letter continued. “Additionally, this temporary closure will allow the district to reset our case count at the secondary level starting Monday, March 28, and possibly avoid a longer closure of the secondary campus as we are only on day five of our 14-day rolling count.”
Curry noted that because of the secondary campus closure, Friday, March 26, will be a flexible instruction day for remote learning with synchronous instruction through the iTrojan program for middle school and high school students. Instruction will continue as normally planned for Grandview Elementary School.
At Thursday’s school board work session, Curry revealed that the district has “about 63 of our high school students quarantined at the moment.”
“The reason I’m sharing that is all of the cases we’re dealing with have occurred outside of the school district because of various gatherings,” he said of the large number of high school students in quarantine. “I understand it — we’re getting close to the summer and kids have been quarantined and doing things that are atypical of young adults — and I know it’s been challenging.
“However, I would just like to ask everyone to be diligent about putting ourselves in situations where we are exposing ourselves to COVID and putting all that we’re doing here to keep the school open in jeopardy. I ask for the community’s support as we continue to try to navigate these extremely difficult circumstances.”
Board President David Krinock implored students to be responsible and follow COVID protocols in order to keep the school open.
“For another two months, wear your masks. Don’t shut the school down,” he said.
Derry Area secondary students have taken part in five days per week of in-person learning since Feb. 8.
