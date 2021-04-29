The Derry Area Middle School/High School complex is closed until Monday, May, 3, after the district reported an additional five cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) this week, superintendent Eric Curry announced.
In a letter posted to the district website on Wednesday, Curry said the district now has "11 positive cases of COVID-19 at the middle school/high school for people who were in school and infectious over the last 14 days as of April 26. Additionally, Westmoreland County has been in the substantial designation during this same time."
The secondary complex was previously closed April 27-28 after six coronavirus cases were reported.
Curry said the temporarily closure of "five days total (Tuesday-Saturday) will allow for continued contact tracing as well as additional deep cleaning of the school building."
Additionally, all sports and activities at the middle school and high school (home and away) canceled through Saturday, May 1.
"Please realize this action is the safest measure that will ensure the health and safety of our students and staff," Curry said in the letter. "This extended temporary closure will allow the district to reset the case count to zero at the secondary level and re-open for in-person instruction starting Monday, May 3."
Flexible instruction days for remote learning with synchronous instruction through the iTrojan program will be available for secondary students today, April 29, and Friday, April 30. Curry noted that the extended temporary closure also includes Derry Area students that attend Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
Curry added that instruction will continue as planned at Grandview Elementary School today, April 29, and Friday, April 30.
