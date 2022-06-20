If visions of tiger tails, paczki, pretzel doughnuts and TV bars are dancing through your head, Curt Colaianne has this to say:
“We are definitely coming back.”
Ten months after Dainty Pastry Shoppe sustained a devastating fire due to a lightning strike, the third generation co-owner confirmed that the popular Latrobe bakery will likely be making its return in 2023.
“I can now say that a fire is a horrific event, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg to what you go through after,” Colaianne said. “It is a long road.”
The Aug. 12 fire caused significant damage to the Depot Street landmark, particularly the production area.
“The sales area was kept safe from the fire, but found itself dealing with smoke and soot, detailed Colaianne, who noted that the block structure known as “the annex,” located behind the adjacent apartment building, was not impacted.
“The fire departments did a very good job,” he commended.
To the eyes of passers-by, it may not look like much is happening at the bakery, but Colaianne and his brother, David, who is also co-owner, have been doing considerable amounts of work behind the scenes.
“We worked from the time of the fire up until it was too cold to be in the building,” Colaianne recalled. “Everything got put on hold then.”
“We’ve moved enormous amounts of equipment out of the building. Jeffjoe and Vinnie Regula have been helping us take out everything that doesn’t have a chance. Tri-State Bakery Equipment out of Cranberry refurbishes bakery equipment and helped us get some stuff out. They are going to look into it to see what can be saved.”
“There are so many complications that need ironed out and it doesn’t happen very quickly.”
Colaianne discussed the difficult crossroads the family came to in regard to the future of the bakery. Due to the building’s age, if they were to restore what could be salvaged, it would all have to be brought up to today’s building code standards. If they went the reconstruction route, then they would have to be certain they were in compliance with all modern mandates.
“The decision-making took a lot of time, but we have decided that due to coding and configuration, we are going to take down much of the original bakery,” Colaianne revealed. “The production area, original sales area where we had offices and the apartment building will all come down.”
He sadly noted that the front of the shop, including its mural façade, will also be demolished. Blue Sky Sign Co. of Greensburg, who designed and installed the mural, will help with removing the signage. “We will bring it back, though,” Colaianne added.
The block annex would be the only existing section of the bakery to remain. “We will take down around it and clean that area while building back up.”
According to Colaianne, whose grandparents Robert and Julia Colaianne opened the Dainty Pastry Shoppe in 1947, there are a number of plans being discussed for the new bakery. Enlarging the sales area and adding a pickup window are among those plans.
“The window wouldn’t be for ordering, but for customer convenience to pick up pre-ordered items,” Colaianne explained. “We wouldn’t be able to pass a sheet cake out through the window, so we will have to set some limits,” he laughed.
He cited parents of young children and the elderly as customers who could especially benefit from the window. “Parents wouldn’t have to get the kids out of their car seats and buckle them back in just to pick up an order. The elderly who have difficulty getting in and out of their cars would also appreciate it.”
Colaianne assured that the window concept would be designed carefully so the alley could be utilized for vehicles and that the proper radius would be provided for cars, SUVs and trucks.
Outside seating and a small indoor seating area are also under consideration. “We’d like to have a small area where we could serve sandwiches.”
The bakery, which would have celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, will become more accessible to all customers through the addition of an entrance ramp and ADA-compliant restrooms.
The Dainty Pastry Shoppe recently reached out to the community on its Facebook page seeking input on what it would like to see in the new bakery. Nearly 200 comments were received on the post.
“We are going to try to institute as many of the ideas as we can,” Colaianne vowed. “We want to come back bigger and better than we were before.
“We are also going to take a very strong look at other conveniences such as online ordering for shipping and the possibility of using Door Dash or Uber Eats to deliver to different locations. We are looking at things that appeal to the younger people.”
While the process has not been easy, Colaianne realizes the challenges won’t end with the completion of the new building. The cost of goods, supply chain and staffing shortages and rising hourly wages will be a concern as they are for many small businesses in today’s world.
“My family business started with my grandfather working for different bakeries in the area,” Colaianne proudly stated. “He decided to open his own business in 1947 and my parents (Robert and Juanita) took over in 1971. In the mid-90s, ownership transitioned to the third generation of four siblings and two of us are still involved. The fourth generation is indirectly involved and they hope to see the business continue. The initiative for me to continue is built from this. We’ve set the cornerstone for the fourth generation.”
“You can look at it a couple of ways,” Colaianne continued. “We had a lot of circumstances creating a lot of long hours. The lightning strike was an act of God, so maybe he was trying to tell me it was time to slow down and set things right so we can better serve. Or maybe he was telling me it was time to retire,” he joked.
“We’ve been around for a long time,” Colaianne concluded. “We owe it to the community and to all of our customers who have been with us over the years to come back. So that’s what we are going to do.”
