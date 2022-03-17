DAHS musical 'Working' slated March 18-20

Derry Area High School will present the musical “Working” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the auditorium at Derry Area Middle School, 994 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry.
Tickets cost $10 each for both in-person attendance and a livestream of the performance. To purchase tickets online, visit showtix4u.com and search for DERRY. Reserved seating is available for in-person attendance, and tickets also can be purchased the day of the performance at the door.
“Working” features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor, and highlights interviews of a diverse group of American workers (the school teacher, the waitress, the ironworker, the mason and many more).
The cast and crew includes: Aidan Yates, Stage Manager/Featured Soloist; Andrew Downs, Ironworker (Mike Dillard); Jaime Fury, Project Manager (Amanda McKenny); Timmy Miller, Fast Food Worker (Freddy Rodriguez); Piper Anke, Andrew Downs, Gael Gonzalez Kelly, David Kerin, Vincent Mastrorocco and Abby Wagus, Delivery Ensemble; Chance White, Hedge Fund Manager (Rex Winship); Elizabeth Kott, School Teacher (Rose Hoffman);
Makayla Rudy, Flight Attendant (Terry Mason); Chance White, Truck Driver (Frank Decker); Piper Anke, Hailey Byers, Bradan Depner, Ane Stoner and Vincent Mastrorocco, Brother Trucker Ensemble; Gael Gonzalez Kelly, Tech Support (Raj Chadha); Kelly Burd, Receptionist (Sharon Atkins); Taylor Myers, Housewife (Kate Rushton); Kelly Burd, Elizabeth Kott, Cameron Smith and Sydney Williams, Housewife Ensemble; Bradan Depner, UPS (Conrad Swibel); Ane Stoner, Hustler (Roberta Victor);
Piper Anke, Fundraiser (Candy Cottingham); Hailey Byers, Millworker (Grace Clements); Vincent Mastrorocco, Kimber Miller, Lenka Ohler and Amelia Sobota, Millworker Ensemble; Aidan Yates, Community Organizer (Allen Epstein); Sam Ellenberger, Cameron Smith and Charli White, If I Could’ve Been Soloists; Bradan Depner, The Mason (Anthony Coelho); Vincent Mastrorocco, The Mason Soloist; Andrew Downs, Publicist (Eddie Jaffe); Piper Anke, Waitress (Delores Dante);
Hailey Byers, Elizabeth Kott, Taylor Myers and Aidan Yates, Wait Staff Ensemble; David Kerin, Retiree (Joe Zutty); Aidan Yates, Fireman (Tom Patrick); Chance White, Elder Care Worker (Utkarsh Trajillo); Lenka Ohler, Nanny (Theresa Liu); Mia Sacco, Young Girl; Sophia Parillo, Cleanin’ Woman (Maggie Holmes); Amelia Sobota, Cleanin’ Woman (Matilda Reynolds); Sam Ellenberger, Jaime Fury, Kara Loftus, Taylor Myers, Makayla Rudy and Charli White, Cleanin’ Women Ensemble;
Andrew Downs, Student (Ralph Werner); Aidan Yates, Ex-Newsroom Assistant (Charlie Blossom); and Kelly Burd, Kara Loftus, Kimber Miller and Sydney Williams, Something To Point To Soloists.
