Derry Area High School Interact Club is sponsoring its annual Bachelor Auction 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium.
All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Over the past 29 years, this event has raised approximately $214,000 for the charity.
This year the following junior and senior boys are participating:
- Brady Angus: Cheesecake Factory and Pirate Game
- Hayden Smolleck: Texas Roadhouse and Topgolf
- Roman Fridley: The Union Grill and Phipps Conservatory
- Ahmad Ward: The Union Grill and Phipps Conservatory
- Bryce McNichol: The Melting Pot and Taylor Swift Concert
- Nate Papuga: Tako and Pirate Game
- Mason Beeman: Tessaro and Gateway Clipper Fleet
- Griffin Gallagher: Primanti Bros. and Topgolf
- Chuck Banks: Proper Brick Oven & Tap and Kennywood
- Gabe Carbonara: Burgatory and Penguin Game
- Ethan Frye: Burgatory and Penguin Game
- Owen Hammers: Burgatory and Penguin Game
- Ashton Beighley: Cheesecake Factory and Pirate Game
- Nate Gray: Tessaro and Gateway Clipper Fleet
- Hunter Jurica: Cheesecake Factory and Pirate Game
- Antonio Hauser: Cheesecake Factory and Pirate Game
- Zack Cramer: The Porch at Schenley and Carnegie Museum of Art & Natural History
- Dylan Kim: LeMont and Pittsburgh CLO
- Dom Patrick: Tako and Carnegie Science Center
Dates are generously donated by the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.