This year’s Derry Area High School Academic Excellence Awards Ceremony saw over 60 awards and scholarships handed out to high school students.
The ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the middle school auditorium. Students from grades nine through 12 attended along with the recipients’ family members.
High school principal Kara Gardner said the award ceremony not only celebrates the accomplishments of the students by gives underclassmen something to strive toward.
“It also shows them how many scholarship opportunities are out there,” Gardner said.
Those opportunities would not be possible without the help from local organizations and businesses, Gardner said.
Senior Mara Lewis, who received seven awards and scholarships, said the assistance with paying for college means a lot to her.
Lewis, a first-generation college student and class secretary, will be attending the Georgetown University to study psychology. Being recognized for her accomplishments and getting into college is a nice way to cap her high school career, she said.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’m definitely going to miss Derry.”
Lewis’ parents Lori and Dan Adelson said it was great to see her success and hard work pay off.
“We encouraged her but she did it all on her own,” Lori said.
Elizabeth Kott served as class president alongside Lewis and has been eagerly awaiting the end of the school year, she said. Kott received 13 awards and scholarships Wednesday.
Kott said her high school career was stressful at times, trying to balance her academic and extracurricular activities. The help of her teachers made it easier.
“I’m grateful for all of my educators,” Kott said. “They helped shape my experience.”
Kott will attend Haverford College in the fall, studying public affairs and education policy. With the school year coming to a close, Kott reflected on all her hard work and how she would tackle high school differently if given the chance.
Her lessons learned from four years of high school and advice to the high school students who will come after her is to find balance.
“Savor the relationships and try not to be hyper-focused on academics,” Kott said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
