GREENSBURG — The Office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli hosted a legislative luncheon Wednesday, April 5.
Nearly every district of Westmoreland County attended, including Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39), Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41), state Reps. Eric Nelson (R-57), Eric Davanzo (R-58), Leslie Rossi (R-59), Jill Cooper (R-55), Abby Major (R-60), and Chairman of the House Republican Caucus Rep. George Dunbar (R-56), in addition to representatives from U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s (R PA-14th) office and Sen. Pat Stefano’s (R-32) office. County officials were also in attendance, including Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher, and Chairman Sean Kertes’ chief of staff.
Ziccarelli took the opportunity to show local legislators the blueprint of the office, and crafted a presentation to describe the prosecutorial and investigative functions of the district attorney’s office.
Ziccarelli also highlighted the successes of the past year – from convictions to drug task force arrests – and grants and initiatives being pursued by this office.
Since taking office in 2022, the district attorney’s office has been awarded substantial grants to secure resources and equipment for law enforcement and public safety needs.
A tabletop discussion followed with invaluable insight and investigative knowledge from school safety Detective Jenna Derco and drug interdiction Detective Tony Marcocci.
Ziccarelli said she is humbled by the positive response and representation from the legislators proudly serving Westmoreland County and its constituents. She is looking forward to continued cooperation and shared initiatives with local lawmakers in the future.
