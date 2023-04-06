GREENSBURG — The Office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli hosted a legislative luncheon Wednesday, April 5.

Nearly every district of Westmoreland County attended, including Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39), Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41), state Reps. Eric Nelson (R-57), Eric Davanzo (R-58), Leslie Rossi (R-59), Jill Cooper (R-55), Abby Major (R-60), and Chairman of the House Republican Caucus Rep. George Dunbar (R-56), in addition to representatives from U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s (R PA-14th) office and Sen. Pat Stefano’s (R-32) office. County officials were also in attendance, including Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher, and Chairman Sean Kertes’ chief of staff.

