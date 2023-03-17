MURRYSVILLE – Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli earlier this week announced forthcoming criminal charges after a year-long investigation into suspected drug distribution inside two area businesses.
Law enforcement officials at the state, county and municipal levels have been working collaboratively on this investigation involving two businesses in the area allegedly selling illegal narcotics while continuing to operate as vape shops.
Investigators executed separate search warrants at PA Vapor on U.S. Route 22 in Murrysville and Keepin’ It Glassy in Hempfield Township on Wednesday, March 15. Westmoreland County detectives, Murrysville Police, Penn Township Police and Greensburg Police all filled an active role in this investigation, working in conjunction with Pennsylvania State Police on tandem investigations.
Over the past several months, undercover work led police to discover not only marijuana and THC products being sold from PA Vapor, but detectives also purchased wax and mushroom-infused chocolate bars containing psilocybin, a Schedule I controlled substance.
“While these businesses were profiting legally off of some products, they are accused of selling illegal drugs at the very same counter. The collaborative work detectives and police officers put into this extensive investigation is nothing short of impressive,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. “(Wednesday) should serve as a warning to parents, school officials and neighbors to be vigilant of businesses moving into our communities and the dangers some could pose to our children. Marketing illegal drugs to our children is shameful and will not go without investigation and prosecution by this office if warranted.”
Detectives were notified about the sale of controlled substances from these stores after several high school students were found with vape and THC pens inside a local school district. Murrysville Police also reported receiving a number of anonymous complaints about minors purchasing products and controlled substances from PA Vapor.
One ambulance company that services Westmoreland County indicated that it has responded to at least 12 THC overdoses relative to children between the ages of 12-16 years old just within the past year, many requiring transportation to a local hospital for treatment.
“This type of illegal drug activity and practices will not be tolerated in our community,” said Murrysville Police Chief Tom Seefeld. “We will fully investigate and prosecute any illegal drug sales or activity in our community. We will protect our citizens and keep our community safe from those intent on breaking the law.”
Penn Township Police Chief John Otto said he was glad to see agencies working in collaboration.
Acting Greensburg Police Chief Donald Sarsfield echoed those sentiments.
“It makes me proud when there is cooperation between our local law enforcement agencies to stop crime that occurs in our communities,” Sarsfield said. “I believe working together is a vital component in ensuring public safety and makes our communities a safer place to live and raise a family. I want to commend all the officers that worked together to get this done.”
