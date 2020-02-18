Derry Area students next fall will have an opportunity to work with some of the best engineers in the world.
Derry Area School Board members recently approved the district’s participation in the Young Engineers Program, a program designed by Kennametal Inc. to attract students into engineering and manufacturing careers in an effort to help build the industrial workforce of the future.
“It’s a great time to be a student at Derry Area,” said Greg Ferencak, Derry Area’s director of secondary education.
The program is set to begin this fall at Kennametal, a company founded in Latrobe that has been at the forefront of advanced material innovation for more than 75 years. The goal is to create opportunities for top math, science and technology students who want to pursue engineering careers at the collegiate or professional level.
With the partnership between the district and Kennametal, Derry Area students can learn from the best engineers currently employed at the global company, which has corporate offices in Unity Township, while also receiving instruction from Penn State University’s engineering department in addition to the St. Vincent College McKenna School for business. Students can also receive three dual enrollment credits at St. Vincent College.
Binky Sargent is a program manager and supervisor at Kennametal and also in charge of the Young Engineers program.
“We’ve been doing this for awhile now,” Sargent said. “From the content, we try to hit a little bit of everything. What is engineering about, and some of the different disciplines.”
Sargent said that Kennametal has been in charge of the program for more than nine years, graduating more than 400 students. Last year, Greater Latrobe and Greensburg Salem students were part of the Young Engineers program and Mount Pleasant Area will also begin in the fall.
David Vinopal will be the instructor, while Joe Mylant and Lisa Pizarchik will also help. Derry Area’s top juniors and seniors will be selected to participate in the program during the fall.
Sargent said that students complete several different lesson plans with a related activity. Kennametal provides log books and instruction to try and map out and diary what they’re doing throughout the semester. Sargent said on average, students are off campus once every other week.
“We are working with multiple school districts,” Sargent said. “We always avoid Friday and everybody has different teacher in-service days. We purposely swap other days because we don’t always want to hit the same extracurricular activities throughout the course of the semester.”
Sargent spoke of a rocket experiment conducted during the semester. The Kennametal Foundation provides funding for the experiment and bus transportation when visiting manufacturing tours.
“In teams of three or four, the kids build a rocket, we go to a local athletic field and launch them,” Sargent said. “They get to compare what they did in real life to their calculations and projections. We’re finding opportunities for the students to do hands-on building. Everything can look great on a computer, but when you build it, there are things the students didn’t think about.”
Sargent said that for students starting a college program in engineering or technology, only about 40% to 60% stay with the major throughout their college career.
“We had upwards of 85% with the students who have been through this program,” Sargent said. “It’s also a pre-college effort for students to look at engineering before paying tuition dollars.”
Sargent noted that each semester the students pick a project. This past semester, they built a battery tester.
Derry Area students will get the full experience next semester in the Young Engineers program.
“One year, we built a bean bag launcher, there was a giant parachute 30 feet away and they had to determine how accurate they could get it,” Sargent said. “We moved the parachute to 10 feet and they had to adjust their trajectory. We also had them build a Rube Goldberg machine and move marbles around. We’ve also allowed them to do some programming and use some robotics kits.”
