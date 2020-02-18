Derry Area students were recognized for impacting others not just in the Derry community, but also nationwide and out of the country.
Students in Derry Area’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy finished third in the country out of 1,050-plus schools, while completing a recent impactful service project. Derry Area principal Casey Long said that students in the group all received a free Chick-fil-A night. Had they finished in first place, the whole school would’ve earned a free Chick-fil-A night.
But it wasn’t about the free Chick-fil-A.
“Obviously, the impact we made in the community was paramount to the project,” Long said. “I do know that out of the hundreds of Chick-fil-A Leadership Academies, to earn the type of recognition for the hard work that they did, it was planning that took over a month-and-a-half and the students really ran with it. The students thought of this idea and they executed it, so we’re very proud.”
In preparation for the project, the group helped with the annual Kids in Need in Derry (KIND) Closet Open House and also hosted a toy drive. Students then organized, sorted and folded clothes, volunteering during study halls and after-school hours in preparation.
On the day of the event, community members filled the school halls to receive clothes and toys. In total, there were more than 50 garbage bags full of clothes, which filled six vans.
There were multiple bags of leftover clothes, which the Derry Area students donated to two different local sources. Members of Word of Life Church in Hempfield Township collected clothes for a mission trip in Panama. The clothes filled 44 large suitcases to aid the community.
“It didn’t just impact people of our community,” Long said. “We wanted to have a wider impact than that. It impacted not only people in the Derry community, but people nationwide and the people in Panama.”
Additional leftover clothing went to the Latrobe-based American Association for Lost Children.
The AAFLC physically finds and rescues missing children, operating on tax-deductible donations. The organization spends countless hours conducting hands-on investigations, while traveling in and outside the country performing surveillance and undercover work, searching for and rescuing missing as many as 135 missing children.
“We are blessed and thankful for students from Derry High School for giving us their leftover clothes from their community outreach,” said Mark Miller, AAFLC founder. “They’re used to help our mission to find and rescue missing children.”
The organization empowers high school students to become servant leaders, create change and impact communities.
Derry Area students received the message loud and clear with the impact they made, and they were rewarded with their third-place finish nationally.
“This is going to be some of the best work that you’re ever going to do in your life,” said David Krinock, Derry Area school board president. “It really is. It’s so wonderful and gratifying to see students at Derry do this kind of work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.