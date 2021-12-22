A Derry Area High School student will be charged by police with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after she allegedly made statements referencing a nationwide string of social media threats made against school districts across the country.
The girl, 14, was not identified by police, but supposedly made a statement on a Facebook page referencing the “nationwide TikTok threat of school shootings,” according to Tpr. John Robertson of Kiski Valley station of the Pennsylvania State Police.
“This was determined not to be a viable threat” and “school resumed as usual at Derry Area School District,” Robertson noted in his report.
The student will be cited in juvenile court.
The school district confirmed that the girl was a Derry Area student, but declined further comment, including whether or not she would face additional discipline by the school district.
The trend, which started appearing last week, was a social media warning of potential violence at schools across the United States on Dec. 17. However, many of the threats were deemed not credible, but still had police and school districts on high alert. Many school districts, including Derry Area, added patrols around school and increased security after the vague message began to circulate Thursday on the popular social media platform TikTok and others.
Derry Area Superintendent Eric Curry addressed the threats in a letter sent to parents and posted on the district’s website Thursday.
“The Derry Area School District has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety ‘for every school in the USA, even elementary’, on Friday, Dec. 17,” Curry wrote. “While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”
