Tamra Schissler, a senior from Derry Area, was named Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s October Student of the Month at the Wednesday meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.
Schissler is enrolled in the school’s Culinary Arts program, a member of the SkillsUSA, National Technical Honor Society and a part of the school’s Pro Start Culinary Team. She has participated in numerous culinary contests, including two Pro Start state competitions, in which she placed fourth and eighth. Her team also took first place in a Chop Club Mystery Box challenge.
Schissler is a majorette in the Derry Area High School Marching Band. At Derry Area High, she is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and is currently involved in the school project to alleviate food insecurities in the local community.
She enjoys playing with dogs at her job as a kennel attendant at Doggie Diva’s Bed Bark & Beyond LLC, as well as swimming and baking.
Her long-term goal is to become a nutrition chef because she enjoys all the aspects of food and wants to help people live healthy lifestyles.
When her instructor, Chef Fritzel, was asked why he chose her for Student of the Month, he quoted American astronaut Kalpana Chawla.
“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.”
He said this quote reminds him of Schissler because she possesses the vision, courage and perseverance to make her goals a reality.
In his report, Administrative Director Todd Weimer also reported enrollment at the school stands at 530 students – a 7.5% increase over last year.
In other announcements, Weimer said:
- EWCTC is offering a voluntary random drug screening for students. There will be three testing sessions in the course of the school year. There is still time to sign up for the voluntary program.
- The annual October blood drive, sponsored by the Health Occupations Technology program, was held Oct. 21 with 28 units of blood being collected, a record amount since the pandemic.
- On Oct. 5, Plumbing/HVAC students toured Ice Qube, Inc. On Oct. 7, Machine Tool and Mechantronics students toured PACE Aero and Arch Cutting Tools observing industry techniques and participating in a Q&A session. On Oct. 17, students from Culinary Arts traveled to WCCC to research career opportunities. On Oct. 20, Cosmetology students visited the Pittsburgh Scarehouse to observe and participate in FX Makeup Education.
- Donations were received from Sally’s Beauty Supply (sundry products, $150), L and S Machine Shop (water jet, water pump and ACER computer, $32,900), Nathan Contracting in conjunction with Diamond Products, Milwaukee Tool, Dewalt Tool, Construction Tool Service and Hilti Tool (drills, grinders, demo hammers, including dust collection systems for tools, $11,400).
Also, Weimer noted there isn’t a JOC board meeting in November. The combined JOC and Occupation Advisory Committee meeting will be held Dec. 7. Invitations will go out the first week of November.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
