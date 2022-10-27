Heidi Kozar and Tamra Schissler

Heidi Kozar is shown with Tamra Schissler, a senior from Derry Area who was named Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s October Student of the Month.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tamra Schissler, a senior from Derry Area, was named Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s October Student of the Month at the Wednesday meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.

Schissler is enrolled in the school’s Culinary Arts program, a member of the SkillsUSA, National Technical Honor Society and a part of the school’s Pro Start Culinary Team. She has participated in numerous culinary contests, including two Pro Start state competitions, in which she placed fourth and eighth. Her team also took first place in a Chop Club Mystery Box challenge.

