The Derry Area school board on Thursday night approved a vote of no confidence for board member Sean Kemmerer and called for him to resign immediately, capping off a tumultuous week for the Derry Area School District.
Several members of the community called for him to resign at the board's Feb. 24 meeting and did so again Thursday night. Kemmerer said in advance of Thursday's meeting that he would not be present because of previously scheduled surgery.
Initially, controversy arose regarding comments Kemmerer made in online posts from approximately a decade ago that resurfaced recently and which have been shared numerous times on Facebook. Kemmerer responded over the past week with multiple apologies, and at the board's meeting last week said he wrote those posts while working for a media company producing "clickbait" posts that deliberately included "inflammatory and inappropriate" language to drive web traffic.
He uses an alternate persona — "Spiffy Sean Styles" — in some of his professional work as an actor and performer, on his blog and on some of his social media channels. In a previous statement shared with the Bulletin and on social media, he said that he has "done a terrible job of articulating that the character Spiffy Sean Styles and Sean Michael Kemmerer are not the same person."
Some of his critics, however, have said that attributing inflammatory remarks or actions to a character role does not excuse him from responsibility, and that it's not just posts from years ago that concern them — in their eyes, his recent actions and statements are also part of the problem.
The school board took the same viewpoint in the text of the motion it approved Thursday night for the vote of no confidence.
"As a result of previous inappropriate social media postings, the Board of School Directors passed a motion authorizing the Solicitor to conduct an investigation of Mr. Kemmerer's social media activities," according to the motion.
"The Solicitor did conduct such an investigation which established the existence of a series of inappropriate social media postings. The Solicitor then met with Mr. Kemmerer and directed the social media postings be taken down from various sites. Mr. Kemmerer complied. At that time, the Solicitor specifically explained to Mr. Kemmerer that he himself was responsible for all social media postings and that he could not claim immunity for his social postings under his entertainment 'alter ego' Sean Styles."
One community member who voiced concerns about Kemmerer both at last week's meeting and Thursday night, Dan Lynch, said that "what Mr. Kemmerer does in his own private life is his business" and "no one is here to take away his freedom of speech," but "what we are here to do is show that he is not competent and has no business sitting in that seat, representing our children."
Lynch cited a video Kemmerer posted to Facebook on Tuesday, March 1, and said he feels it provides evidence that Kemmerer is unfit to serve on the board.
"I know there's going to be some people that no matter what I do, are just going to not like what I do, because I'm a very polarizing person, I've always been that way," Kemmerer said in the video. "It's part of the reason why I have multiple personalities and stuff like that, and one of the reasons why I've struggled with mental illness and mental health, and trying to figure out a way to do what I do with those limitations has been a challenge."
"That alone, in his own words, admits why he doesn't belong there. He's not competent to sit there," Lynch said, adding that not all of the online posts and comments attributed to Kemmerer that his critics have cited as offensive are from a decade ago.
"Some of these quotes are from 2013, others are from 2021 and 2020, and in between. The pattern shows that he has not changed. His 'apologies' are just justifications, his way of justifying his actions and his statements. That's not an apology, that's you trying to backpedal and justify what you're saying," Lynch said.
Lynch cited an online post which made inflammatory remarks about rape and "rape babies" at Thursday's board meeting, and attributed it to Kemmerer, but the latter said after the meeting in a statement on his personal Facebook page that the post was not something he wrote.
He said the post referencing rape "was not written by me in any way shape or form. If Dan (or whoever found it) would be nice enough to post the title and heading, you will see that it is not penned by me. This is the danger of taking things second-hand and not being honest about your motives. I expect an apology from Dan Lynch."
Another community member who spoke during public comment last week, Kortnee McGinnis, also spoke again Thursday.
At last week's meeting, McGinnis cited one of the old posts which used derogatory language to refer to people with intellectual disabilities and people with the genetic disorder Down syndrome, noting that she is the mother of a child who was born with Down syndrome.
On Thursday, she said that she is more concerned with Kemmerer's current words and actions than the old posts.
"Initially I was very angry, and as a single mother, working full time as a nurse, raising two boys — one with Down syndrome — my feelings have actually turned to hurt at this point, after hearing what Mr. Lynch just read," she said, referencing the post which talked about rape.
She said Kemmerer reached out to her on Facebook this week using his Sean Styles account, and asked that she contact him so he could explain his actions.
"I cannot bring myself to contact him, as I'm not sure whom I would be speaking to, Mr. Kemmerer or Mr. Styles," she said.
"His apologies are not apologies."
McGinnis also took time to thank the community for the support her family received after she spoke at last week's meeting.
"I would like to take this time to thank all the members of our community who have reached out to me, both in this school district and numerous other school districts, along with various local advocacy groups. The support we've received has been heartwarming," she said. "I like to try to see the positivity in all situations, and this has been a very eye-opening experience for me."
She said that she feels "our community doesn't need to be divided anymore by the drama created by Mr. Kemmerer."
"If anything, we all need to heal, and turn our focus toward one common goal, which is our children," McGinnis said.
Derry Area school board vice president Nathan Doherty said near the end of Thursday's meeting that the words of those who spoke at the meeting were "not falling on deaf ears."
He noted that the board censured Kemmerer back in 2020, mostly with regard to "procedural issues" the board was having with him at the time, such as "violation of rules of governance," and "that was before I knew of any of these comments" that appeared on Facebook.
"Some are old, some are new. There's no hiding the fact that it's not 10 years ago and done, it's still a common occurrence," Doherty said.
"I have been asking him to resign since the censure motion."
He asked that the community join the district in looking toward the future, beyond the current controversy.
"It breaks my heart when I hear people want to leave this district," he said, noting that the negative attention from the controversy has spread beyond the school district.
"This went way further than Derry. It was on the news ... on social media," he said.
"Tell people this is still a great place. We will get past this. Hang in there."
Board president Dave Krinock at Thursday's meeting said that he "agrees with Mr. Doherty 100%" and that the board "tried to get (Kemmerer) off this board for a year" using "everything we could do legally, legally, which isn't much."
He said he also told people who were calling for Kemmerer to be removed from the board "how to go about this," but it seemed no one followed through.
He also said that district officials met with state Rep. Jason Silvis Thursday afternoon and Silvis told them that his office has gotten emails and phone calls about Kemmerer, and that the Westmoreland County Commissioners were planning to address the matter in some way.
"They know about it," Krinock said.
Kemmerer did have one supporter who spoke in his defense Thursday: Jenny Meighan, a special education teacher who said she has known him for about 10 years and has worked with him many times.
Kemmerer told the Bulletin previously that in 2019 he drove to Sto-Rox School District — a public district located in Allegheny County, which serves McKees Rocks and Stowe Township — on Wednesdays to teach a Life Skills music therapy class for students. Meighan, who worked there at the time, was their teacher.
"He has done nothing but be extremely useful and helpful to every single one of the classrooms I've been in," she told the board Thursday.
"There was absolutely no music program for my kiddos, in any way, shape or form. Not only did he take over fundraising for me, because I didn't have all the time and he was also better with words, but he got it single-handedly funded for my classroom on top of getting a bunch of different instruments to different ability levels donated to the district, so all the programs could continue after the fact, too."
She said her students became attached to Kemmerer and would often ask him to participate in their classroom activities.
"My kiddos loved him. To the extent of any event we did do in our classroom, they did feel that Mr. Sean needed to be invited, and then would pout if his schedule did not comply to be able to make it. But he made it to as many things as he possibly could, for the fact that my school was 60 miles from where he lived," Meighan said.
"He's helped out with Special Olympics with me, and we are currently in the process of starting an adapted music program and arts program for Westmoreland County in general, hopefully to be based out of Greensburg, but the goal is to hopefully have a kickoff this summer. But again, just to bring in more things for children and adults with intellectual disabilities."
She said she "understands that he has said extremely offensive things," but she feels that Kemmerer's apologies have been sincere and that he has "taken accountability for his actions."
"I don't think kicking him off the school board would be your best choice, because as a special educator who has chosen to work with emotional support let alone Life Skills-level kiddos all the time, there needs to be people like him that understand the different outlets and the different activities of their brains, and all the different ways that they can flourish," she said.
Kemmerer issued a statement immediately after Thursday's board meeting, providing it to the Bulletin and other media outlets and posting it on social media. The statement reads as follows:
"A young lady who volunteers for my charity messaged me after she saw the story about me in the paper on Wednesday. She said, 'If the guy teaching music to special education students and passing out meals to the elderly and the poor is considered enemy number one to these people, I think that says more about them than it does about you, Sean.'
"While I understand the need for the Derry Area School Board to act tonight, I disagree with their resolution completely. I believe that it sets a dangerous precedent for our community and once again they are deciding to waste valuable time, resources, and taxpayer dollars into 'investigating' a fellow Board member. Thankfully, this is not new for me, but I regret that this 'cancel-culture' circus has affected others in our community. I was surprised to hear Board President Dave Krinock and Board Vice President Nathan Doherty publicly admit that they have 'been trying to get rid of me' for years.
"Coach Tomlin says that 'The standard is the standard' and what my colleagues did tonight was set a new standard for the Board members in Derry. After all, we are nine equal members serving our community. The taxpayers of Derry need to be 100% certain that this is not some political witch hunt or personal vendetta against me because I 'smile too much' or have different opinions on issues. I am calling on Solicitor Ned Nakles to expand his investigation to ensure that no other Derry Area Board member has used derogatory language in the last ten years directed at women, minorities, the LGBTQ+ community, or persons with disabilities. Since the resolution also calls for citizens to assist, I am asking anybody in the community who has information or evidence that a sitting Derry Area School Board member has behaved inappropriately in any setting in the last decade to contact the Solicitor directly with that information. I can only assume that based on the resolution passed tonight that those Board members would immediately resign. For the record, I don’t think that they should be forced to quit but again — the standard is the standard. We must maintain the integrity of the Board, and I am confident that my colleagues understand and welcome the same level of scrutiny into their personal and professional lives that I have enjoyed.
"I have to add that the column that was read at the meeting tonight by a parent referencing 'rape-babies' was not penned by me in any way, shape, character, or form. If folks would be so kind as to look at the top of that deleted column from 2013, they would see somebody else’s name. That’s the danger of hearing things secondhand and taking bits and pieces versus the full story or learning both sides. I would appreciate Mr. Lynch retracting those statements and issuing an apology for completely mischaracterizing that as my work. I am still available to talk directly with any parent who would love to have a conversation.
"I am humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, especially as it relates to the amazing charity that I am privileged to help run. I am hopeful to turn this into a positive experience that raises awareness about what the (Derry Area Philanthropy Committee) does, and if we can find the volunteers and resources needed to continue to serve Easter meals to families and Easter baskets to kids, we will make sure to get that done. I am excited to explore partnership opportunities with the Special Olympics, and we would love to share some 'good vibes' with some amazing athletes! I will continue to try to reach out directly to any family who was hurt by my words in the past and thank those of you who have found it in your hearts to forgive and try to forget the past. Let's get the focus back to serving our kids, and our amazing Derry community. The Governor of PA recently released his state budget that calls for cyber/charter school reform and the biggest increase (in) funding, most notably in special education, in history. Both of these things would be game changers for our District, and I call on my colleagues to join me in supporting this budget that will help ensure proper staffing in our schools and that the hardworking families of Derry do not see a tax increase next year."
Krinock told the Bulletin that the board has received no word from Kemmerer regarding whether or not he plans to resign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.