GREENSBURG – Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli recently announced the conviction of Stuart Ali of Jeannette.
After Ali’s week-long trial, a Westmoreland County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Ali was charged following the deadly shooting near North 7th Street and Gaskill Avenue in Jeannette in April 2021 that took the life of Marcus Davis.
The two got into an argument on the way home from patronizing different bars in the area that night prior to the shooting.
Davis was shot 10 times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The handgun used in the shooting was never recovered.
Ali will be sentenced in the next three months.
“I am appreciative of the jurors who took a considerable amount of time and thoughtfulness during this trial and am grateful for the investigative work completed by our county detectives and Jeannette Police,” Ziccarelli said. “I would also like to thank Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar for prosecuting this case, and I hope this verdict provides some closure for the family of Marcus Davis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.