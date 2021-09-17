“Preserving the past so we can educate the future.”
That was the mission when a group of concerned citizens banded together in 1995 to form the Derry Area Historical Society, and it remains the mission today. But, they need some help.
That’s why DAHS is kicking off a community outreach with a lemonade social Monday evening at the Derry Area’s prime historic site, The Fulton House, located off Route 982, in New Derry.
The social is an opportunity for the community to visit the rehabilitated 1817 log home and inn, while meeting DAHS board members and other volunteers who are dedicated continuing the work of the historical society and preserving local history.
Bob Reintgen, a Derry Area retired history teacher, farmer and carpenter, who has volunteered with the historical society for years said the importance of engaging with younger people interested in becoming involved is vital to the continuing the important work of the historical society.
“The importance of attracting a new generation of Derry Area people interested in local history (can’t be overstated),” he said. “In four decades, we’ve accomplished a lot, but we’ve lost a lot of help as some of our volunteers are getting older and passing away.”
The Fulton House was the first — and most significant — acquisition of the historical society. A rehabilitated log home and inn, the museum now houses and stores a variety of artifacts and research material and is the operational home of the historical society. A two-story barn and operating blacksmith shop were eventually added to the property.
Board members are looking for community help with a number of roles, so there is definitely something everyone can contribute no matter how much time they have to give or what talents or interests they have.
The needs range from needing volunteers to keep records and archives to maintenance work like making small repairs at the historical society’s properties.
Bill Snyder, a history teacher at Derry Area and president of the historical society’s board, said one of his goals is to inspire the young people of the community to become involved with preserving Derry Area’s history.
There are some roles that were made for the younger generation, like website design and maintenance and social media marketing. In addition, DAHS also could use volunteer help with financial and accounting matters.
Have a green thumb? Snyder said there are historical gardens on site that are in need of ongoing maintenance. They also need someone to pitch in at the blacksmith shop and barn.
No matter what the chosen role, Snyder said the historical society provides a great experience for students and it’s nice opportunity for younger community members can add their time at the sites as community service on their resumes.
Snyder said engaging with the younger generation has always been a vital goal for the historical society. In the early 2000s, Snyder recalls
“It has to be passed onto the next generation,” added Snyder.
The lemonade social is scheduled to begin at the Fulton House at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.