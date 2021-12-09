The public is invited to attend Derry Area Historical Society’s annual Christmas celebration beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Fulton House, 357 Pittsburgh St., Derry Township. The free event will feature folk music from Bits & Pieces and the Caroling the Dickens quintet.
“This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who has never been inside the historic Fulton House. Come take a look and admire our local history while getting in the Christmas spirit. See you all there!” historical society secretary Denise Wood said.
