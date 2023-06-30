The Derry Area School District Board of Directors voted 8-0 to adopt a resolution Thursday night opposing a planned addiction treatment center in New Derry.
The resolution was drafted by residents and submitted to the board for its consideration. School Director Sean Kemmerer was not present.
The resolution discusses concerns with the proposed facility by Angel’s Light Addiction Specialists at 314 Pittsburgh St. Those concerns center on public safety, the center’s location in a residential neighborhood with close proximity to a playground and fears property values will decrease.
Along with the close proximity to homes and a playground, the board and residents are worried local businesses, a restaurant and a bar, could close up shop as well.
“While I don’t have a problem with the premise of the treatment center for those individuals, the location is just completely wrong for the district,” Director Nathan Doherty said. “I don’t see any benefit to the district. Instead, I just see a lot of detriment.”
Director Dan Reed said he agreed with every comment made about the facility Thursday.
Resident Ron Hamacher presented the resolution to the school board at the end of the meeting. He said he was happy to see it adopted unanimously.
“We have a very strong community, and we’re concerned about the development and growth of Derry,” Hamacher said.
Hamacher was joined by two other residents, Vince DeCario and Melissa Kaufman. All of them were adamant that they support the work Angel’s Light is doing, but said the location is not the right one for the community.
Kaufman, who lives next to the property, said she has seen as many as 60 kids use her backyard and the property at 314 Pittsburgh St. as a throughway to the playground daily.
With the resolution’s passage, the board of directors is urging Angel’s Light to reconsider its proposed location.
The residents plan to take the same resolution to the Derry Township Board of Supervisors at its next meeting July 5.
During its regular business, the board of directors formally adopted its 2023-24 budget.
Although the district’s expenditures will increase by 3.2% and revenues will increase by 3.4% compared to last year, it’s not enough to cover a $1.6 million shortfall.
The difference will be covered by the district’s reserves and will leave $5 million in unassigned money going forward.
Still, property tax millage will remain at 91.8 mills for a third straight year, said Scott Chappell, the district’s business manager.
Updated census data will give the district a $200,000 bump in Title I and II funding from the federal government. The district is also expected to receive $420,000 more from the state than it did last year for its basic education subsidy.
But the state Legislature has yet to pass its budget. Figures in the district’s final budget are slightly under what was proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, Chappell said.
Going forward, the district will continue to keep a close eye on the budget as enrollment continues to drop off and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) monies expire.
The district currently funds seven full-time teachers and three extended day-to-day substitutes with ESSER funding, whose salaries and benefits total $850,000, Chappell said.
All of this will need to be managed as costs continue to rise and enrollment in cyber charter schools exceed pre-pandemic levels.
The district’s softball field will get a re-skin in the near future after the board of directors approved an $11,685 contract to Raffle Construction. The company recently did similar work on the district’s baseball field.
Work on the softball field will include redoing the dirt on the field and the batter’s box at home plate.
“It has some significant defects, and so we’re hoping to get that work done as soon as possible,” Chappell said.
The school board also approved the purchase of a John Deere Gator for use by the grounds crew. The crew had been using an old box truck that was in need of replacement.
But instead of purchasing a newer box truck, which was overkill for the work required and could cost up to $60,000, the district opted for something smaller and less expensive.
The gator will cost $20,212.46 and will be purchased from West Central Equipment in New Alexandria.
Senior and athletic photos will be handled by 3 Under A Tree, Inc. after the district approved a three-year contract.
Photos were previously taken by Elaine Henigan, who is retiring. Superintendent Greg Ferencak thanked Henigan and her staff at E. Henigan Studios for their work over the years.
“She did a wonderful job over the years, and so we greatly appreciate Elaine,” Ferencak said.
The board of directors also approved a new start time for its meetings. Meetings will now begin at 6:45 p.m. at the high school audion. The change was made because the board’s executive sessions, which are held prior to the regular meeting, had repeatedly been running late.
The change is effective July 1.
The board of directors will hold its next meeting 6:45 p.m. July 29.
