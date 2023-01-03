In a news release filed last week, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said the use of deadly force was justified last year after troopers shot and killed a Johnstown man following a high-speed chase that ended in Derry Township.
Having “reviewed multiple videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence gathered from the scene,” Ziccarelli said law enforcement officials’ actions Nov. 3, 2022, were justified.
Multiple police departments in Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties were involved in the high-speed pursuit which ultimately ended in an officer-involved shooting on U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township.
Richland Township Police in Cambria County obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor following a felony domestic violence incident involving a firearm.
Pretlor fled the area in a white BMW sedan and ignored commands to stop, which prompted law enforcement to pursue Pretlor through various roadways in Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
The chase stretched over 45 miles, with reports indicating Pretlor at times exceeded 100 miles per hour while trying to escape the police.
The high-speed pursuit came to an end as Pennsylvania State Police troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, intentionally ramming Pretlor’s BMW into an unmarked PSP cruiser on Route 22 near Rushwood Road as Pretlor attempted to turn around.
In addition to witness testimony, Ziccarelli said video showed Pretlor aiming a firearm toward PSP troopers.
“Upon engaging with troopers, gunfire was exchanged between officers and Pretlor,” according to the release. “Evidence shows Pretlor fired multiple rounds from inside and outside of his vehicle toward troopers.”
Pretlor died at the scene and was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan.
“Troopers tried to engage him with some simple requests of compliance and to obey our requests and unfortunately that wasn’t met,” PSP Trooper Stephen Limani said the day of the tragic incident. “We had to engage (Pretlor) with gunfire and (he) did not survive. It’s a tragedy and one of the things we hate is seeing someone not following through with what they need to do.”
Troopers recovered a stolen 9mm handgun from Pretlor, with additional ammunition being discovered in his possession. The slide on the handgun was locked back, according to Ziccarelli’s statement, indicating the gun had been fired until the magazine was empty.
In Pennsylvania, the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is governed by Section 508 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. A law enforcement officer is “justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person...” 18 Pa.C.S.A. §508(a). In addition, the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers is justified to defeat...the escape of a person who possesses a deadly weapon, or otherwise indicates that he will endanger human life or inflict serious bodily injury unless arrested without delay. 18 Pa.C.S.A. §508(a)(1)(i)(ii).
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
