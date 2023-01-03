In a news release filed last week, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said the use of deadly force was justified last year after troopers shot and killed a Johnstown man following a high-speed chase that ended in Derry Township.

Having “reviewed multiple videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence gathered from the scene,” Ziccarelli said law enforcement officials’ actions Nov. 3, 2022, were justified.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

