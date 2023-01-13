GREENSBURG – Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli is commending the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force with making a significant impact on drug trafficking in our region.
Through 2022, Westmoreland County Drug Task Force made 148 drug buys, yielding 200 task force arrests.
More than 2,000 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets, along with 288 grams of heroin, more than 4,400 grams of cocaine and various other illicit drugs.
The total amount of money seized by the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force through the year of 2022 exceeds $349,000.
Task force members also seized 108 guns, a vehicle and body armor.
“The operation and productivity of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force is clearly portrayed by these impressive statistics,” Ziccarelli said. “It shows how much work has already been done to eradicate drug trafficking on our streets, but also shows how much work we still have to do. I am so impressed by the collaborative effort among the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the dedication they put into protecting our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.