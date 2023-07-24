On Sunday, July 2, Westmoreland County Detectives were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier in the day in Ligonier Township.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., two officers from the Ligonier Valley Police Department were dispatched to an address on Gravel Hill Road in Ligonier Township for a report of a domestic disturbance.
As heard on the 911 correspondence, the caller relayed to emergency dispatchers that the man inside the home had a machete and was threatening to kill a woman inside the house.
Both officers arrived simultaneously and found two victims outside the residence unharmed. One of the victims told officers the actor, Robbie Saunders, was still inside the house and was believed to have a knife, described as a machete.
Both officers approached the front door of the home and attempted to make contact with the man inside, later identified as Saunders. He could be seen on body camera footage wielding a 14-inch machete in his hand. Saunders approached officers aggressively, with the machete in his hand, raised above his head and within feet of officers.
Ligonier Valley Police verbally ordered Saunders to drop the weapon but he did not comply.
Saunders was ultimately struck with a bullet from a police-issued firearm.
Both officers rendered aid to Saunders as they waited for medical personnel to arrive to the scene.
Saunders was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where he succumbed to his injuries.
Both officers were placed on administrative protocol while county detectives investigated the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli’s office did not identify the LVPD officers involved in the incident. The Bulletin has filed a right-to-know request in an effort to obtain body cam footage of the incident.
In Pennsylvania, the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is governed by Section 508 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. A law enforcement officer is “justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person...” 18 Pa.C.S.A. §508(a). In addition, the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers is justified to defeat...the escape of a person who possesses a deadly weapon, or otherwise indicates that he will endanger human life or inflict serious bodily injury unless arrested without delay. 18 Pa.C.S.A. §508(a)(1)(i)(ii).
An immediate and imminent threat was posed to responding police officers who were prepared to use their own resources to protect themselves and the lives of those around them.
Ziccarelli reviewed multiple videos from the scene, reports, witness interviews and evidence and has determined the use of deadly force was justified. Ziccarelli had no further comment on the matter.
