The Derry Area School Board is finished with negotiating professional contracts for the time being.
Directors at Thursday’s work session approved a three-year contract between the Derry Area School District and the Derry Area Education Support Professionals Association Secretaries. The new deal runs through the 2022-23 school year.
Earlier this month, directors approved a similar three-year professional contract between the Derry Area Education Support Professionals Association Custodial/Maintenance and the district, also through the 2022-23 school year. In December 2018, the board approved a three-year teacher’s contract. It took 26 months to come to the previous contract in 2015.
“I can’t begin to tell you how nice this is,” board president Dave Krinock said. “We had a 26-month run at one time with the teachers and it was horrible. It’s something we know we have to do, but when it goes on for that long, animosity is created.
“The teachers were great, the custodians were great and the secretaries were great. It was really smooth.”
Similar to the both, the teacher’s and custodial contract, directors opened two portions of the contract. They gave secretaries the option and workers opted with wages and insurance, like the teachers and custodians. Krinock said there was a raise of 2.84% associated with the contract and employees will have to contribute 9.25% to insurance, a 1% increase.
“Everything else stayed the same,” Krinock said.
Krinock also added that employees will have emergency days built into the new contract. Workers currently have 10 vacation days, and the deal calls for three of those days to be used as emergency days.
“We’ll follow the teacher’s contract as to what emergency days can be used for,” Krinock said. “They were agreeable with that. The secretaries didn’t have emergency days, and in my eyes, it’s a little inhumane in today’s world not to have something like that.”
Directors approved the new contract with custodians earlier this month. Krinock said the new secretary contract could’ve been approved on the same night, but representatives wanted further time to discuss the offer.
“I think the only reason that we couldn’t ratify on the same night as the custodians is they wanted some verbiage and language looked at with their representative, and you can’t blame them for that,” Krinock said. “It was a very nice negotiation. They were wonderful.”
Also on Thursday, several district administrators and instructors touched on the high school’s new one-to-one laptop initiative, in addition to a middle school Chromebook demonstration for board members.
Derry Area High School Principal Casey Long and Jonathan Kim, Director of Technology, outlined a one-to-one laptop proposal to order 600 Chromebooks for 580 students at the high school.
“The extra 20 is if a student breaks one, we can ship it out to get it fixed, but we can have another one immediately,” Kim said. “In one semester at the middle school, we’ve had 20 incidents of damage, which was thought was pretty impressive, taking into consideration the amount of time these kids have the Chromebooks in their hands.”
Long said the cost would be around $35,000 for a four-year lease and students would take the laptops home with them on a daily basis. After the lease is completed, the district will offer graduating students an opportunity to buy their Chromebook.
“That’s what existing schools are doing and we thought it was a nice incentive, to see that Chromebook at a discounted rate to the kids,” Long said.
Joe Koluder, the district’s administrative assistant for business affairs, said that it’s close to a revenue neutral project for the district. In four years, the district would make a similar purchase.
“Normally, we purchase those through the capital reserve fund,” Koluder said. “With leases, that $35,000 is in the general fund and next year, you’ll see that in the high school budget. That line item will stay there forever because you’ll continue to do that, but the offset will be the capital reserve fund. The cost to the district will be comparable, but with different funds.”
Greg Ferencak, the district’s director of secondary education, said there’s still an intention to keep some of the computer labs in the high school for classes like coding and robotics.
Long added that the district is one of the last in the county without a one-to-one laptop initiative at the high school level. He said it offers greater levels of engagement, better communications and forces veteran educators to dig deeper and grow professionally.
“This is truly changing the way that teachers teach in the classroom,” Kim said. “Four or five years ago, we were lacking in technology as a district. This levels the playing field.”
Also on Thursday, Lisa Dubich, Derry Area Middle School principal, along with instructors Mike Moximchalk and Brock Smith, updated the board on the one-to-one laptop initiative purchased last year at the middle school.
Board members authorized permission to buy 450 to 500 Chromebooks last year and instructors shared progress on Thursday, and allowed board members a hands-on demonstration with a Chromebook of their own.
“The purpose of having Chromebooks in the hands of students was to promote collaboration and have those students work digitally,” Dubich said. “We also wanted them to be problem solvers. Our goal was to give them the skills they need to thrive today in our world.”
Dubich reported 95% of teachers wanted to integrate Google Classroom and one-to-one technology into their classroom as professional development goals.
“Some of our teachers are a lot better at this than we are and some are a lot worse than we are,” Moximchalk said. “But everybody has improved since the beginning of the year.”
Moximchalk reported that everything is digital, and if students have a Chromebook it basically eliminates handouts, adding that he only made two copies all year.
“If they have the Chromebook, they never have to worry about losing papers,” Moximchalk said. “Everything is in there, it’s kept for them all the time and they can keep track of it.”
Moximchalk and Smith created a digital classroom for board members, who each received their own laptop in the demonstration.
“We wanted to show them what the kids see,” Dubich said. “It gets them to interact with what the kids do every day.”
Also on Thursday, Long shared changes in the district’s curriculum planning guide for the high school. Changes include state department of labor work statistics and salaries, in addition to course name changes in landscape design and construction, and combining computer math classes. There were also several changes in the art department.
“We have major updates to our planning course of study,” Long said. “I know we’re really excited about adding a lot of really good courses to challenge our students.”
Directors on Thursday also heard an audit presentation from Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC with an unmodified opinion without any findings or new disclosures, the best opinion a district can have.
The board, on Thursday approved the Kennametal Young Engineers Course beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Long asked for board approval earlier this month, as the program will create opportunities for top math, science and technology students who want to pursue engineering careers
Derry Area students can learn from top engineers currently employed at Kennametal, while also receiving instruction from the Penn State University engineering department and the St. Vincent College Alex G. McKenna School of Business.
Items also approved Thursday included:
- Hearing waiver memorandum in a student discipline incident dated Jan. 21;
- Resignation of Leanne Lentz, effective Jan. 28;
- Lease agreement with the Derry FFA Alumni Association.
