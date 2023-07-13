Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli on Wednesday announced the conviction of Frank Springer of Bolivar.
Springer, 56, was convicted on all charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Springer was charged in January after he followed and attempted to abduct an 18-year-old woman who was jogging in Ligonier Borough to a remote area of Ligonier Township near Rector.
Springer stopped the young woman and attempted to get her inside of his vehicle by using physical force and a firearm.
The young woman was able to fight him off until a couple drove by and saw her in distress. That couple turned around, intervened and helped rescue her.
The jury deliberated for over four hours and found Springer guilty on all counts.
“The bravery, strength and willpower this young woman showed to not only fight off her attacker, but to testify in court speaks volumes to her character,” Ziccarelli said. “We are incredibly pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we hope this conviction brings some peace and closure to the victim so that she can continue to succeed in her life. Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro prosecuted this case with the highest degree of professionalism and remained committed to this victim and achieving justice for her.”
Springer will be sentenced in the next 90 days.
