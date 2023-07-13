Frank E. Springer convicted of attempted kidnapping in Rector

Frank E. Springer, 56, of Bolivar was convicted on all charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, 2 counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats connected to the Jan. 8 incident in Ligonier Township.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli on Wednesday announced the conviction of Frank Springer of Bolivar.

Springer, 56, was convicted on all charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats.

