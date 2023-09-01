Lisa Pope’s first dance partner was her mother.
“My dad had a band, and as a kid, I would listen to them play, and I lived on the disco floor,” she said.
Bruce Meyer’s daughter Katy got him interested in dancing when she outgrew her ballerina days and wanted a ballroom dancing partner.
“She said that her boyfriend (who was her future husband, Dr. Robert Fedore) can’t even clap in time and she knew that I had some musical background and could keep a beat,” he said. “I didn’t know how to dance before that.”
Pope and Meyer were two of the dancers who recently strutted their stuff at Brookdale Latrobe, an assisted living community in Unity Township, near St. Vincent College. They are members of the CRS Dancers, which stands for Can’t Remember Steps, who perform several times a year at nursing and personal care homes.
For the residents, it’s a trip down memory lane, back to the bygone days when dancing was all the rage. For the members of the group, it’s a chance to share their passion for dancing.
The members are Pope of Latrobe, Meyer of Hempfield Township, Debbie Althoff and Todd Funk from Latrobe, Dennis McCann from New Bethlehem, and Murrysville residents John and Dena Foley and Lori Anderson and Paul Marini. Eric Felack of New Kensington is the group’s announcer.
“I like to dance because it’s so much fun,” said Pope, a licensed clinical social worker with a private practice in Greensburg. “I started swing dancing in 2000 and ballroom dancing in 2009. I have been taking lessons forever from Chris Drum who has a dance studio in Greensburg, and so do all the people in our dance troupe. All of us have either competed or performed in one aspect or another.”
Meyer, who has his own business providing software support for accounting systems, started dancing in 2009 after his daughter asked him to take lessons. They wowed the guests for the father and daughter dance at her wedding reception where she changed from her real wedding gown into a tear-away copy that she created.
“We went from a fox trot with Frank Sinatra’s ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’ into a very fast mambo,” he said. “Katy had on a little white mambo dress underneath. The reception was at Mountain View, and the guests and staff were screaming when the wedding dress came off. It was very showy.”
His daughter went on to study dancing in Pittsburgh and performed at a professional level until she and her husband started a family. They now live out of state.
Meyer came up with the idea of entertaining seniors in 2016 when his wife Barbara, who has multiple sclerosis and other health issues, had to enter a care facility.
“The subject of ballroom dancing came up at a care plan meeting and someone asked me if we could do that there,” he said. “So I organized a group of four couples and we have continued doing two or three performances a year at different locations. This is all volunteer and our performances are choreographed routines and there are costumes and ball gowns. The gals change costumes four or five times within an hour. So it’s not like we just walk out and dance.”
The couples dance to seven or eight different styles including the waltz, fox trot, cha cha, rhumba, samba, fling and the favorite tango.
“We get a lot of positive comments from the people,” Pope said. “The ones that are the most touching are the women who come up and say, ‘I used to dance when I was young. We danced all the time.’ If we are in a place like Brookdale that is more assisted living, we ask if there’s anyone there who used to be a dancer. They are usually all women, so then the men will go out on the floor and dance the last song with them. And the people love the costumes. Who doesn’t like glitter and bling and sequins? The costumes are pretty and they really make the performance.”
The troupe has danced for fundraisers, including an event for Laurel Faith in Action. Meyer participated in Dancing With The Celebrities of Pittsburgh 2016, a fundraiser for HEAL Animal Rescue, formerly known as Animal Friends of Westmoreland. His partner was Greensburg veterinarian Dr. Alexandra Kintz-Konegger and, he said, “She wanted to win. She was driven.”
Their number began with a formal dance until Meyer pulled away the long skirt from the gown designed by his daughter. The couple then finished dancing to “Smooth” by Santana and Rob Thomas. They received three “10s” and the Judges Trophy, plus second-place People’s Choice Award.
There’s also a monthly dance at the Alwine Civic Center in Hempfield Township, and there are a number of dance opportunities in Pittsburgh.
“For the most part, people in the dance community are middle age and older, but it depends on where you go,” Pope said. “Carnegie Mellon University has a dance club, and you get some college students who are great dancers. The downtown area attracts these kids, and that’s what’s really cool. You will get a 20-year-old college student dancing with a 70-year-old man. It’s really a mix.”
There’s more to dancing than having fun, although that’s a big part of it.
“There are studies where they compared ballroom dancing to things like running, jogging, walking and so forth, and in terms of dementia prevention, ballroom dancing keeps your brain moving,” Meyer said.
It requires mental calculations and thought processes along with the benefits of aerobics, load bearing exercise and socialization.
One study led by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and funded by the National Institute on Aging was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. One part of the research looked at numerous cognitive activities like writing for pleasure, reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing musical instruments. Another part observed outcomes from physical activities like swimming, biking, golfing, walking and dancing.
According to the published findings, frequent dancing was the only activity that appeared to offer much protection against dementia. Bicycling, swimming and playing golf came in at 0% protection. Reading had a 35% reduced risk and doing crossword puzzles four days a week was 47%.
On the other hand, dancing frequently showed a 76% risk reduction of dementia compared to any other cognitive or physical activity studied.
