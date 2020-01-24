In a photo that appeared on Page 1 of the Monday, Jan. 20, edition of the Bulletin, showing the Greater Latrobe Class of 1969 donating a piece of artwork to the Greater Latrobe Special Art Collection, a name was listed incorrectly. The school district said it provided the wrong name to the Bulletin, and instead of Kathy Seremet, it should have read Janet Seremet.
