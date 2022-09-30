To kick off student recognition for the new school year, the Joint Operating Committee for Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center honored accomplishments of not one student, but two.

At the JOC’s regular meeting Wednesday, the board recognized Computer Engineering Technology graduate Shane Tomb, who not only brought home a gold medal in the state SkillsUSA and Skills Conference held in Hershey, but traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, for the national competition, where he won a silver.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.