To kick off student recognition for the new school year, the Joint Operating Committee for Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center honored accomplishments of not one student, but two.
At the JOC’s regular meeting Wednesday, the board recognized Computer Engineering Technology graduate Shane Tomb, who not only brought home a gold medal in the state SkillsUSA and Skills Conference held in Hershey, but traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, for the national competition, where he won a silver.
EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said while the school is used to its students doing well and on occasion grabbing a first place in the state competition, to have Tomb finish second in the nation was really something.
“Without a doubt, he deserves our recognition,” said Weimer.
Dane Zimmer, who accompanied Tomb to nationals, along with his mother, said Tomb was “phenomenal” and “exceptional” going against the best students from every state in the country.
Tomb, who graduated last year from Greater Latrobe Senior High School and now attends St. Vincent College, said it was a successful trip.
“All in all I really enjoyed this trip,” said Tomb. “I did my best and did very well because of that.”
At the event, over 5,200 students competed in the competition.
“He went there to win,” said Weimer.
In addition, the JOC also recognized the school’s Student of the Month, Emily Lash, a cosmetology student from Greater Latrobe.
According to Weimer, September is often the toughest month as teachers are still settling in, but when the school asked instructor Kaitlyn Youngstead, her response was immediate.
She said that Lash is “an overachiever and works hard to realize her goals.”
Lash is employed at Salon Lane, where she is a receptionist, salon assistant and nail technician (on a temporary license). This year, she will earn her permanent nail technician license and hopefully also obtain her cosmetology license.
She is also employed at Famous Footwear, and enjoys skiing and art. When asked about her hobbies, she replied, “I just work so much.”
As far as the future, Lash said she is interested in attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania for business and eventually owning her own salon.
As far as regular business, JOC approved the following:
- Motion to advertise jointly as member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for multi-purpose paper;
- Motion to have Nicole Zavatsky, business manager, serve as consortium representative and for Marisa Koluder, accounting clerk, to serve as alternate;
- Motion to allow Lindsey Smetak retroactively to attend Penn College for dual-enrollment professional development at Williamsport from Sept. 27-28 at a cost of $300,
- Motion to approve a team of four to attend the Integrated Learning Conference from Nov. 2-4 in State College at a cost of $1,800.
The next regular meeting of the JOC is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.