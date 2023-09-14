Ligonier Valley Police are looking into two incidents involving cryptocurrencies that led to the loss of more than $80,000.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics announced the incidents at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Both incidents involved the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Matrunics said.
The first incident appeared to be an investment, but now the person has not received the promised return or their initial investment back. That investment was for $64,700, Matrunics said.
The second incident appeared to involve a phishing scam that required the person to send nearly $17,000 to restore access to their bank accounts.
Due to the difficulty in tracking the money once it is converted into Bitcoin, the police department is working with Westmoreland County Detectives.
“I just want everyone to be cautious of dealing with cryptocurrency and what the risks are,” Matrunics said, “because I’m sure these folks can’t afford the amount of money they just tried to invest in and make their better life.”
Officers also investigated a single-vehicle accident Monday in Ligonier Township. Officers responded to Darlington Road near the state Route 711 intersection just before 7 p.m. Part of the road was shut down while police officers conducted their investigation.
One person suffered minor injuries. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
The LVPD could have a new officer out on patrol as early as Friday. The police commission approved the hiring of Kyle Pattison at a special meeting Sept. 5.
Pattison will serve as a full-time officer for the department.
The department also offered a conditional offer of employment to Cody Meyer, who is still in the police academy. Matrunics said putting offers out now will help speed up the onboarding process.
“The reason why we’re going to conditional offers is to get this equipment, that takes time to get in,” Matrunics said.
The police commission also met with its consultant, Steven Wheeler, of SRW Strategies. That meeting was held during an executive session in the middle of the regular meeting. The reason for the closed meeting was due to the discussion of specific police policies and procedures.
Wheeler is working with the department to help identify areas it can improve in its policies and duties.
The LVPD Commission will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. Oct. 10.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.