Ligonier Township vehicle accident

Ligonier Valley Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Monday at Darlington Road and state Route 711. One person suffered minor injuries.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Ligonier Valley Police are looking into two incidents involving cryptocurrencies that led to the loss of more than $80,000.

Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics announced the incidents at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Both incidents involved the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Matrunics said.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

