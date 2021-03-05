Crews from Westmoreland County’s swift water rescue Team 175 and Watt’s Truck Center on Thursday pulled a Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Loyalhanna Creek in Derry Township about 0.4 miles from the intersection of routes 30 and 217.
Members of the county’s swift water rescue team attached tow truck cables to the rear axle of the submerged Jeep and lifted it out of the rapid stream, up an embankment and over a guardrail. State police closed a section of Route 30 westbound for about an hour while crews rescued the submerged vehicle.
Two people were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital on Monday after an SUV traveling west on Route 30 in Derry Township lost control and ended up submerged in the Loyalhanna Creek near Kingston Dam. State police on scene Thursday said the driver and passenger were both teenagers, but did not identify them.
Derry Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Bradenville Chief Mark Piantine said it appeared the vehicle hydroplaned and left the highway just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Piantine said the two people floated downstream “about 200 yards further.”
The people who were in the Jeep, had escaped the vehicle and made their way to the banks of the creek near the intersection of routes 30 and 217 when first responders arrived, according to Piantine. A witness who saw the car go over the embankment called 911, Piantine said.
Members of the county’s Team 175 swift water rescue team, which includes firefighters from Bradenville, New Alexandria and Lloydsville, responded to the scene, along with firefighters from Ligonier and Darlington.
“The only thing sticking out of the water when we got there was the back tire,” Piantine said.
With the occupants of the vehicle already out of the water, first responders placed yellow caution tape in the area and left the vehicle to be retrieved when water conditions in the creek are more hospitable.
Piantine said another vehicle went into the Loyalhanna Creek along Route 30 about eight years ago. That time, however, the creek was shallow.
