State police at Greensburg are searching for two suspects after multiple credit cards were stolen from lockers in LA Fitness and later used to make unauthorized purchases at Walmart in Hempfield Township.
According to reports, two victims at LA Fitness had their lockers broken into Sept. 2. Both lockers had locks on them and were cut with bolt cutters. The victims had several debit and credit cards taken from their wallets within the lockers.
The victims reported several charges on their cards at Walmart across the highway between 7:15-7:25 p.m. Sept. 2.
Investigators viewed surveillance footage at both LA Fitness and Walmart and were able to obtain photos of the suspects. Walmart’s loss prevention department provided surveillance photos and transactions lists confirming the use of the two victims’ cards. The suspects made fraudulent purchases totaling $2,400.
The suspects wore disposable surgical masks at LA Fitness and Walmart.
